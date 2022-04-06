Infosys Ranked #2 and Recognized as a Six-Star Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards

Demonstrated significant improvement in six service segments; ranked #2 from overall rank of #7 in 2021

BENGALURU, India , April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked #2 in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards. Infosys was distinguished for maintaining excellence and consistency in service delivery while demonstrating significant improvement in digital, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise platform segments.

For this sixth edition of the PEAK Matrix® Service Providers of the Year Awards, Everest Group recognized the consistency of 141 service providers that were featured across 26 PEAK Matrix® IT service evaluations published in 2021. As a consistent top performer across segments, Infosys' tangible jump to #2,from #7 in the 2021 overall ranking, attests to its ability to build a wide array of cloud, data, AI, and modernization capabilities powered by Infosys Cobalt for seamless and time-bound execution of enterprise transformation projects. Infosys has tailored its business strategy to evolve and effectively address the changing IT requirements and market demand. The awards additionally highlighted Infosys' ability to leverage its strong global presence, diverse innovation resources, and extensive global partner ecosystem to deliver segment-specific IT services in an efficient and agile manner.

Infosys was ranked as a Leader in the following PEAK Matrix® assessments:

  • Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services

  • Analytics and AI Services Specialists

  • Application and Digital Services in Banking: Global and Europe

  • Application Transformation Services

  • Cloud Services: Europe and North America

  • Data and Analytics (D&A) Services

  • Enterprise Blockchain Services

  • Enterprise Quality Assurance Services

  • Finastra IT Services

  • Healthcare Analytics Services

  • Insurance Platform IT Services

  • Intelligent Automation in Healthcare Solutions

  • Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions

  • IT Managed Security Services (MSS)

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services

  • Network Transformation and Managed Services

  • Platform IT services in BFS

  • SAP S/4HANA Services

  • Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services

  • Temenos IT Services

  • Veeva Services

Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner at Everest Group, said, "Service Provider of The Year awards bring together service provider performances across our enterprise IT services coverage. Infosys' performance in this year's Service Provider of the Year awards is a function of both a strong performance and impressive year-on-year momentum improvement in the PEAK Matrix evaluations we conducted in 2021."

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "Our ranking, along with the recognition as a star performer by Everest Group strengthens our commitment to transform the IT services landscape by leveraging our unique solutions, global innovation hubs, and a creative pool of talent to address the new cohort of business decision-makers across a wide scale of industry verticals. This recognition is also a testament to our continued investments in the Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud offerings to maximize business value for our clients through extensive IT service capabilities. With the desire to go the extra mile on quality and professionalism, we will continue to provide insights and options for contracting top-notch, future-ready IT services for our clients globally across industry segments at competitive pricing."

A customized version of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™, 2022 report can be accessed here: https://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2022-0-SPR-4989/Toc

About Infosys:

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-ranked-2-and-recognized-as-a-six-star-leader-in-the-everest-group-peak-matrix-it-service-provider-of-the-year-2022-awards-301518706.html

