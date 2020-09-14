Infosys to acquire GuideVision, strengthen near-shore delivery presence in Europe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): IT major Infosys on Monday announced a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision, one of the largest enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organisations. Infosys was recognised by ServiceNow as the 2019 and 2020 ServiceNow global service provider partner of the year.

GuideVision's training academy and near-shore capabilities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar said the acquisition is an important milestone in the company's journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of clients.

"The combination of scalable and agile near-shore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe and their unmatched delivery excellence compliments our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next," he said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. (ANI)

