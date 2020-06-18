Infosec Exec Urges US Lawmakers to Tighten Crypto Regs Over Pandemic-Driven Scams

Related: Tearing Down Monuments Isn’t Censorship – It’s Speech

We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations. They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come