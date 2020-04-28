Get informed on the top stories of the day in one quick scan

Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Testing, contact tracing are keys to easing restrictions. But is Canada ready?

There may be many different paths to the new COVID-19 "normal" as provinces announce various plans to gradually ease restrictions. But all of them share one critical requirement: the ability to test widely for infection and then trace contacts in order to isolate people who were exposed and break the chains of infection. Are we ready? Has Canada fixed the testing backlogs and shortages that made headlines just a few weeks ago? Infectious disease experts on the front line of Canada's COVID-19 outbreak say no, but it's a question that doesn't have an easy answer.

A member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's newly established COVID-19 Immunity Task Force says the testing capacity is not yet up to the challenge of slowing virus spread when some restrictions are lifted. "I personally am concerned about testing and tracing capacity," said Dr. David Naylor.

Watch | Testing needs to increase as COVID-19 restrictions reduced

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, agrees. "We're not in a position yet where we're doing enough diagnostic tests to reopen," he said. "The crucial elements of reopening will be no barriers to diagnostic testing, and then we need an army of people to do contact tracing so we can identify positive cases and their close contacts." "I think, obviously, Canada can do better," federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said yesterday when asked about Canada's COVID-19 testing capacity. "We've done a lot, and we're very happy with the growth of testing that's happening in the capacity of provinces and territories." One key question as social restrictions are eased will be determining who is tested. Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s chief medical officer of health, said the province is testing anyone with symptoms. "We need to have a broader understanding of where cases and clusters are coming up in our communities," she said. There is no point in testing people without symptoms unless they are within a specific outbreak, such as in prisons or long-term care settings, she said. Read more on this story here.

Hoping to catch a wave

Mark Baker/Associated Press

Surfers enjoy a sunrise surf today at Sumner Beach near Christchurch, New Zealand. The country eased back some of its strict lockdown restrictions at midnight on Monday to open up certain sections of the economy, but physical distancing rules will still apply.

In brief

Canada's largest outbreak of COVID-19 linked to a single site — an Alberta meat-packing plant — has now spread to a nearby First Nation, a local official says. There are now 15 cases of COVID-19 within Stoney Nakoda Nation. Ryan Robb, CEO for Stoney Tribal Administration, said contact tracing has led public health officials to believe some of the cases are related to the Cargill meat-packing facility in nearby High River, as some Nation members work at the plant. That plant is the location of Canada's largest outbreak tied to a single site, with 1,084 cases, representing nearly 25 per cent of Alberta's total COVID-19 cases. Read more about the outbreak here. Canada's House of Commons will reconvene today for a virtual session on Zoom, a video-conferencing platform described by security researchers as a "privacy disaster." Zoom's popularity has skyrocketed recently as people took to online platforms to connect with friends and family, but there have been incidents of sessions being interrupted by racist or anti-Semitic abuse, prompting questions about Zoom's security standards. To address these concerns, the House of Commons will use a reconfigured version that has security features different from those in the free and paid consumer versions, a spokesperson for Speaker Anthony Rota said in a statement. Read more about the Commons video session. Experts say one of the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history may become one of the most complex police investigations the country has ever seen. A little more than a week ago, a gunman went on a 13-hour rampage in rural Nova Scotia that covered 100 kilometres and left 22 victims dead. He burned down homes, wore an RCMP uniform and drove a mock-up police car during the ordeal. The RCMP are now sifting through 16 crime scenes, a colossal undertaking. "It is without precedent" in Canada, said Michael Arntfield, a criminologist at Western University in London, Ont. Read more here about the scale of the investigation. Beginning today, companies will start releasing their financial results for the first three months of the year and many in the Canadian oilpatch will likely report profits because commodity prices were relatively good in January and February before crashing amid a global production glut in March. As CBC's Kyle Bakx reports, experts say this earnings season for the oilpatch will be interesting as profits (or lack thereof) will provide a sign of the industry's financial health and offer a glimpse about what to expect for the remainder of the year. Read more on the financial picture in the oilpatch here. CBC is answering your questions about the pandemic. Send yours to COVID@cbc.ca and we'll answer as many as we can. Liz C. wants to know why temperature checks are being carried out in public places in some countries, but not Canada. Actually, some places in Canada are. The grocery chain Longo's and Tim Hortons are checking employees' temperatures, while T&T Supermarkets says it started temperature checks on guests at all its locations last week. But is this approach effective? The Public Health Agency of Canada says no. "Fever is not usually the first symptom of COVID-19 and in some cases a fever never develops, so implementing measures based solely on fever detection is not recommended," a spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News. Read more from our Q&A here. Like the iconic blossoms that fill Tokyo every spring — the pale pink Sakura — much of Japan is currently out of bounds. Roped off, closed or otherwise deemed unacceptable to visit. But unlike authorities in other places in the world, those in Japan have resorted to suggestions instead of commands. What's behind the relaxed attitude on Japan's streets? Infection numbers that are still relatively low by world standards, if growing steadily. There are just over 13,500 cases nationally, less than a third of Canada's. Read and see more in this photo essay from CBC Asia correspondent Saša Petricic. Now for some good news to start your Tuesday: As Annika Parkinson-Dow swam in Howe Sound off Bowyer Island, B.C., on Friday, she ran her hands back and forth in the dark water, admiring the sparkling bioluminescence often visible during evening swims. But when she got back on shore she noticed her engagement ring — a precious heirloom from the 1930s passed down from her fiancé's grandmother — was missing. Heartbroken and unsure whether the ring had been lost in the water, she decided to hire a team of divers to see if it could be found. A few divers from a local group set out Saturday morning but conditions were murky. With no sign of the ring after an hour of diving, they were ready to leave empty-handed. Just before heading back, the group spotted a baby octopus and decided to follow it. A short while later, there was a glint in the water — the unmistakable cluster of diamonds from an irreplaceable ring. The octopus appeared to have led them right to it. Read more about the recovery of the ring here.

Front Burner: Lawrence Wright predicts a pandemic in The End of October

When Lawrence Wright started writing a novel about a deadly influenza virus, he delved deep into researching the 1918 Spanish flu and more recent epidemics like SARS and MERS. Little did he know that by the time he'd release the book, we'd be living through a new and vicious pandemic. Today on Front Burner, he shares his unique insight on COVID-19 given the knowledge he gained writing The End of October.

Today in history: April 28

1789: The mutiny on the Bounty occurs when British Captain William Bligh was cast adrift with 18 loyal crewmen by mutineers led by the ship's mate, Fletcher Christian. The mutineers settled on the isolated Pacific island of Pitcairn. The Bligh party sailed 6,400 kilometres in their open boat to Timor, where they were rescued. 1945: Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, his mistress, and 16 other Fascists are executed by a partisan firing squad near Milan. 1968: Walter Stitch is believed to have become, at the age of 98, the first great-great-great-grandfather in Canada. His great-great-granddaughter gave birth to a son in Halifax. 1996: A hockey era ends as the Winnipeg Jets lose their final game. The visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the Jets 4-1 to win their playoff series in six games. The Jets moved to Phoenix for the next season and were renamed the Coyotes. (In 2011, the Atlanta Thrashers franchise relocated to Winnipeg and was reborn as the Jets.) 2003: The Air India trial opens in Vancouver. Two men charged in the worst mass murder in Canadian history, Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, plead not guilty in the 1985 bombing that killed 329 people. In March 2005, they were found not guilty of murder and conspiracy charges. 2011: Canada's Patrick Chan claims his first world figure skating title. (He also won again in 2012 and 2013.)