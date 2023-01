Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Biotalys NV

Regulated Information

Ghent, Belgium, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghent, BELGIUM – 3 January 2023, 18:00 CET – Biotalys NV (hereafter the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions (Euronext - BTLS), announces the reduction of the share capital in accordance with article 7:210 of the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, as decided by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 27 December 2022, bringing the share capital from EUR 82.204.665,05 to EUR 44,547,917.34 without reduction of the number of shares.



In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the “Belgian Act”), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

Share capital: EUR 44,547,917.34

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 30,949,454 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 30,949,454 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,182,109 “ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,182,109 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 1,091,052 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) 700,252 “ESOP IV Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 700,252 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares). Under ESOP IV an additional number of 1,021,407 ESOP IV Warrants are still available for future grants. 6,500 share units, awarded in aggregate to the independent directors of the Company in the framework of its remuneration policy. Each share unit contains the obligation – subject to vesting of all share units – to subscribe to one new share of the Company at an issue price of one EUR per share-unit. Cash settlement is possible. The conditions of the share units are described in the remuneration policy of the Company.

The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares.

Story continues

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

