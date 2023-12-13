Information Services (TSE:ISV) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.23

Information Services Corporation's (TSE:ISV) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.23 per share on 15th of January. This means the annual payment is 4.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Information Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 82.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Information Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.80 total annually to CA$0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Information Services' EPS has declined at around 7.6% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Information Services' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Information Services' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Information Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

