Information release calendar for 2022

Grigeo
·1 min read

Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

  • February 25, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021.

  • April 7, 2022 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2021.

  • May 26, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022.

  • August 25, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022.

  • November 24, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022.

On April 29, 2022 the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801


