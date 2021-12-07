Information release calendar for 2022
Interim information of Grigeo AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:
February 25, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021.
April 7, 2022 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2021.
May 26, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022.
August 25, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022.
November 24, 2022 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022.
On April 29, 2022 the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801