Kincora awarded A$120,000 under the New Frontiers Co-Operative Drilling Grants program from the Government of NSW for the Nyngan project.





under the New Frontiers Co-Operative Drilling Grants program from the Government of NSW for the Nyngan project. The grant monies are non-dilutionary and will fund direct drilling costs on a matched dollar-for-dollar basis for two large-scale porphyry targets.





The 100%-owned Nyngan copper-gold project covers an area of 762km 2 in a highly prospective geologic terrane with encouraging limited previous explorer drilling.





in a highly prospective geologic terrane with encouraging limited previous explorer drilling. Kincora controls a strategic and district scale 1,649km2 project pipeline portfolio across 8 licenses in the key belts of the Macquarie Arc, Australia's foremost copper porphyry region. Drilling is currently ongoing at the brownfield Trundle porphyry project.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) is pleased to have secured a co-funding grant from the Government of New South Wales to drill two porphyry targets at our Nyngan copper-gold project ("Nyngan"). The Nyngan project is located in the interpreted northern undercover section of the Junee-Narromine Belt of the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW, Australia.

Kincora awarded NSW Government co-funding for Nyngan project Figure 1: Key Lachlan Fold Belt players and junior explorers (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited) More

The Junee-Narromine Belt ("Belt") is considered highly prospective for large gold-copper porphyry deposits and/or epithermal gold deposits. The Belt hosts the CMOC Northparkes deposits, Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits and Kincora's Trundle project where drilling is ongoing.

Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented: "We thank the Government and Geological Survey of NSW for the financial support to drill two large scale porphyry copper-gold targets at our Nyngan project, with favourable results in previous drilling 15 years ago not followed up.

Together with our Nevertire license, Kincora was an early mover securing a large and strategic position over the most prospective and explorable sections of the undercover continuation of the Junee-Narromine Belt, a region that has had very limited modern porphyry exploration. Recently, there has been a considerable land grab in this section of the Belt, particularly by FMG Resources and Inflection Resources. Successful drill testing of Nyngan, or by FMG and Inflection in neighbouring licenses, will significantly enhance the wider prospectivity of this underexplored section of the Belt.

With positive drill results ongoing at our Trundle project, the Company is progressing plans to further systematically advance our district scale project pipeline in the region, with the Fairholme gold project and Nyngan copper-gold project being key priorities."

Nyngan project

Kincora secured the Nyngan project via direct application from the NSW Government. The application area was selected based on its stratigraphic-structural setting and favourable results from the last drilling program by Newcrest Mining Limited in 2005 that were not followed up.

Four holes were completed in the last drilling program. Three of these intersected basement at depths between 255 metres to 322 metres. Drill hole ACDNY002 recorded bornite-chalcopyrite-chalcocite-pyrite mineralisation associated with strong hematite alteration in clasts of volcaniclastic conglomerate.

The project covers a significant portion of the interpreted northern sector of the Junee-Narromine Volcanic Belt across a greater than 50km strike approximately 225km NNW along trend from the China Molybdenum Group (CMOC) operated Northparkes copper-gold mine and ongoing drilling operations at the Company's Trundle project.

The structural setting at Nyngan is favourably compared to the Lachlan Transverse Zone ("LTZ") that has often been interpreted as a fundamental control on the formation of Newcrest's Cadia-Ridgeway camp and the Northparkes porphyry deposits.

Cooperative drilling grant

The 2020 New Frontiers Co-Operative Drilling Grants program is the third such program by the NSW Government1.

Under the two-year program a total of A$2 million is available to reimburse half of direct drilling costs with a maximum grant to any individual project of A$200,000.

Story continues