Information Update - Update: Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 18 lots of over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg and 150 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, close to and above the acceptable level. The products are sold under various private labels. Please refer to the Affected Products table for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Health Canada maintains a list of ranitidine drugs affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.
Affected Products
Product Name
DIN
Strength
Lot
BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
632952I
Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
632952K
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
632952B
OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
633694B
Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets)
02247551
75 mg
632952D
ATOMA maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765H
BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765I
BIOMEDIC maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
628471C
Compliments maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
628471D
CO-OP Care+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765D
Health One maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (32 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
628471A
London Drugs maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765E
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765B
Option+ maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765G
PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765C
PHARMASAVE maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
628471B
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (8 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765A
Rexall maximum strength acid reducer without prescription (24 tablets)
02293471
150 mg
627765F
