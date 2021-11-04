Information mensuelle relative au nombre de droits de vote et d'actions / Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment : Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9
Date d’arrêté des informations
Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social
Nombre total de droits de vote
31 Octobre 2021
95 957 102
Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right
