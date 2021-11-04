Information mensuelle relative au nombre de droits de vote et d'actions / Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares

Believe
·1 min read

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment : Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations



Declaration date

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social



Total number of shares in the share capital

Nombre total de droits de vote





Total number of voting rights

31 Octobre 2021
October 31, 2021

95 957 102

Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Number of theoretical voting rights
95 957 102

Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
Effective number of voting rights(1)
95 898 108

(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories