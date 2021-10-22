Information update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Health Risk
Company
NPN or
Lot Number
Expiry Date
Action Taken
CN Pharma 80%
ShieldPlex
Product not
Canadian
80098091
dc2005np001
db042120
dc2005np002
db42120
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
April 2023
Product recalled
Alcohol
Contains
Rock Spirits
80098012
20121
20122
20128
20156
20160
April 2022
May 2022
May 2022
June 2022
June 2022
Product recalled
