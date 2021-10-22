Information update - Health Canada warns about hand sanitizers that may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot Number

Expiry Date

Action Taken

CN Pharma 80%
Ethanol Hand
Sanitizing Spray;
Hand Sanitizer
by CN Pharma;

ShieldPlex

Product not
authorized to
contain
technical-grade
ethanol

Canadian
National Pharma
Group Inc.

80098091

dc2005np001

db042120

dc2005np002

db42120

April 2023

April 2023

April 2023

April 2023

Product recalled
by company

Alcohol
Antiseptic 80%
(v/v) Topical
Solution Hand
Sanitizer

Contains
undeclared
impurity,
acetaldehyde, at
elevated levels

Rock Spirits

80098012

20121

20122

20128

20156

20160

April 2022

May 2022

May 2022

June 2022

June 2022

Product recalled
by company

