Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
August 4, 2021
Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers
Technicolor Shares
Date
Number of Outstanding Shares
Number of Voting Rights
July 31, 2021
235,821,795
Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,821,795
Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,821,795
Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.
Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.
Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).
