Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

TECHNICOLOR
·1 min read

August 4, 2021

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number
of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16
of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares
(ISIN Code FR0013505062)

Date

Number of Outstanding Shares

Number of Voting Rights

July 31, 2021

235,821,795

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,821,795

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,821,795

  1. Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

  2. Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

* *
*

About Technicolor

www.technicolor.com – Follow us: @Technicolorlinkedin.com/company/technicolor

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories