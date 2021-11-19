Infographic: The do's and don'ts of shovelling snow

Shovelling snow is a strenuous activity that can be hard on your back and heart.

And when the temperature drops, blood vessels are tighter, making it harder for blood to pass through them. Combine that with the stress of physical activity, and it can mean disaster for some unsuspecting shovellers.

INFOGRAPHIC: THE DOS AND DON'TS OF SHOVELLING SNOW:

INFOGRAPHIC2

WHO'S AT RISK?

According to MetroHealth, patients who have a known heart disease condition, have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or are smokers are at highest risk of a heart attack while shovelling snow.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation recommends that anyone who has ever had a heart attack, stroke, or heart surgery should have someone else do the shovelling or should speak to their doctor before taking on such a task.

SIGNS TO LOOK OUT FOR:

While shovelling the snow, watch for the following warning signs:

Lightheadedness

Dizziness

Being short of breath

Tightness or burning in chest, neck, arms or back

If you experience any of these warnings signs while shovelling, sit down and rest. If the feeling continues for more than a few minutes call 911.

Source: The Heart and Stroke Foundation, MetroHealth.org

Thumbnail image and Infographic created by Cheryl Santa Maria.