Influx of cottagers could overwhelm Outaouais towns, mayors warn

Some western Quebec officials are concerned they'll be hit with a sudden rush of cottagers once provincial restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted.

Since April 1, there have been checkpoints placed on the region's bridges and roads since to limit non-essential travel in the area.

However, most of the Outaouais restrictions — aside from interprovincial travel between Ottawa and Gatineau — will be lifted May 11, raising the possibility cottagers could flood into western Quebec to check out the state of their second homes.

"There's quite a variety of reactions to people coming back to their cottages," said Caryl Green, warden for the MRC des Collines and the mayor of Chelsea, Que.

Green said she speaks regularly with other local mayors, and says they're feeling a lot of pressure from out-of-towners who want to return to their cottages.

"I have one mayor in our MRC who was very concerned because there's a shortage of food. They don't have a grocery store in their municipality," Green said.

"There are some municipalities that are more of a tourist destination, and they're concerned that people will come to the villages and to the stores and not respect the physical distancing."

Francis Ferland/CBC News

Strain on health care

There's also the concern, Green said, that an increase in people will strain their smaller, rural health-care system.

She said she understands why people want to come, but hopes they use common sense and follow the rules.

In a statement to Radio-Canada, a spokesperson for the Quebec government said cottagers are encouraged to stock up on supplies before traveling and only invite family from the same household to travel with them.

Once they've arrived at their cottage, the government encourages them not to travel further — unless it's an emergency.