Influential Anti-Woke Activist Is Open to Working With Racists and Fascists

A top ally of presidential hopeful Gov. Ron Desantis (R-FL) wants to see an armistice between the establishment Republican Party and the racists and fascists who are excited about its current trajectory.

If this kind of ceasefire sounds absurd, that’s because it is—and a less explicit version of this strategy is already assumed by diehard pro-Trump factions of the GOP, and is wreaking havoc against the Party in profound ways.

Christopher Rufo, a high-profile right-wing activist at the Manhattan Institute credited with forging the frameworks of modern moral panics about critical race theory and LGBTQ-inclusive educational programming, hosted a live voice chat on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in which one participant floated an ear-burning idea: if a “real white nationalist” were to rise to power, mainstream conservative movements should want to align with that person to “destroy the power of the left.”

As reported by The Guardian, at no point in the conversation did Rufo say he disagreed with the speaker’s proposal of entertaining and empowering like-minded extremists; rather, Rufo stressed the need for a “bridge” between the establishment right and the racists who they euphemistically call the “dissident right.”

Given Rufo’s apparent affinity for at least one self-described fascist, one might wonder whether Rufo sees himself as the person who can smooth the tensions in that gap. Rufo’s track record and proximity to power certainly make him a potentially more effective person to attempt that mending.

Rufo made his name strategically advancing inflammatory accusations about communities of color and LGBTQ people for the sake of riling up support for Republicans. Domestic extremist movements have been especially responsive to these campaigns, turning out at events and explicitly encouraging threats against LGBTQ+ people and their allies.

It would make sense that Rufo would want to connect more with foot soldiers of the hysteria he has helped to inoculate; after all, they’re largely responsible for doing the dirty work of his campaigns. What’s more, Rufo has been rewarded and mythologized among the modern conservative intelligentsia for his efforts.

Beyond Rufo, there are plenty more examples of this strategy in practice in today’s Republican Party. Figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made themselves household names by hand-holding radicals. Presidential hopefuls lined up to kiss the rings of an “extremist group” earlier this year. Many Republican members of Congress held few qualms about cozying up with extremist groups ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Whether it was former Klu Klux Klan leader David Duke, violent “alt-right” supporters, white supremacists and militia groups, or QAnon followers, former President Donald Trump has struggled to disavow his most dangerous supporters, when he’s not busy coddling them.

A willingness to break bread and barter with extremists can be partially understood as a natural byproduct of political narratives that claim an all-powerful leftist insurgency is threatening the very existence of the United States—a type of absurdist hysteria that Rufo made his political inroads popularizing.

Tales of an America under siege have existed as regular overtures of mainstream conservative media for decades and have proven their ability to polarize and excite audiences.

For true believers of these apocalyptic projections, there is perhaps no potential enemy worse than the mirage of leftist authoritarians with which they believe they are engaged in battle. And when that’s the case, a host of previously unthinkable allies resemble lesser evils, rather than potential threats.

But an anything-goes approach to political courtship is risky when adopted by base supporters, and decidedly more terrifying when internalized by wealthy mainstream conservative groups in Washington.

The policy mandate for the deep-pocketed “Project 2025” conservative alliance seems to indicate that the panic engulfing partisan media has also captured political elites; the opening writings contain screeds against “globalist elites” and express fears of queer people, mirroring the “groomer” narratives persistent in anti-LGBTQ+ content.

As exciting as the “no enemy to the right” theory Rufo and his speakers were exploring has proven for the GOP base and its elites, overly excited commitments to culture wars and passive indifference to extremists has proven to be a turnoff for the general public.

Conflict always exists between people who care about maintaining a political movement’s reputation and those who insist on pushing movements to their ideological extremes—no matter the cost. Debates over the balance between acceptability and purity have been at the heart of many rifts in political movements throughout history, and often have a net positive effect.

Even when difficult, ideological rifts can have the unintended effect of isolating extremists from levers of power and sending diehard zealots back into the fringes where they often belong. But Rufo and his ilk want to discourage this process, accepting as allies anyone who shares the same “woke” enemies—even racists and fascists.

This highly influential activist—who Gov. DeSantis placed on the Board of Trustees of the New College of Florida—is spelunking the ideological sewers of the conservative movement in search of strategic gems.

While some dumpster-diving expeditions do in fact find treasure, most just leave those involved covered in trash.

