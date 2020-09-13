The Influencers’ Guide To Successful Secondhand Shopping Online

In our dreams, online secondhand shopping is as simple as scrolling through a treasure trove of perfectly preserved items which all cost less than a frappuccino. In reality, the process can be a tad more arduous, requiring a keen eye, good timing and a large dose of luck. In recent years the secondhand clothing industry has taken on a life of its own, with resale apps and websites becoming a focal point of the sustainability movement.



While eBay remains the OG online destination for secondhand steals, platforms such as Depop and Instagram have enticed a new wave of young consumers into the vintage sphere. The Gen Z-focused apps offer the chance to buy both reworked collections and one-off gems, and have quickly become known as go-to spots for preloved pieces. Meanwhile for those searching for serious investment pieces, curated sites like Vestiaire Collective and HEWI sit at the top of the secondhand food chain, boasting a wide range of premium pre-owned clothing.



The secondhand shopping space has been bubbling away for quite some time but the recent pandemic has seen a spike in the desire for more purposeful purchasing. New initiatives like Oxfam’s #SecondHandSeptember are working to highlight the need for environmentally conscious shopping, with the campaign drawing attention to the 13 million items of clothing that end up in UK landfill every week. As the negative impacts of the fast fashion industry are increasingly publicised, many people are beginning to examine their shopping habits as well as the contents of their wardrobes.



If you're thinking of starting your own secondhand shopping journey, it can be helpful to know what to expect, which is exactly why we've collated the best tips in the business to help you navigate the wonderful world of secondhand retail. Ahead, we speak to eight sustainable fashion influencers about their relationship with pre-owned clothing and their favourite online sellers, plus their top tips for successful secondhand shopping online...

View photos Jessica Wilkinson, @slowfashioncurator

Which secondhand platform do you use most often?



My favourite secondhand platforms are Depop and ASOS Marketplace. I largely buy the secondhand clothes I find online from people’s wardrobes rather than from vintage shops. However, I am starting to source more of my clothes from the many beautifully curated shops on the two platforms. The accounts I have my eyes on to buy from, or have bought from before, are



What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?



An oversized vintage trench coat. I’d been searching for a light-coloured, long trench coat secondhand and hadn’t been able to find one that was the right style or fit that I wanted. After a few months of looking, I found my trench coat from



What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?



Start with a plan but have an open mind! The beauty of secondhand is that there’s so much choice and while trends play a part, the very nature of thrifting is that we have access to every trend we’ve had before. For shopping secondhand online I’d recommend going in with a list of items you’d like to look for, and make sure to consider all the different ways that style may have been described in listings. Filter according to size, price and even brand if you’re looking for a high street item, or follow your favourite sellers to see their latest drops. After that, go with the flow and use it as an opportunity to curate your own style, rather than following the trends set by fast fashion brands. Wear what makes you feel good and you can’t go wrong!



Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping?



At the moment I enjoy wearing '70s styles. I love the funky prints, flowing shapes and warm colours.



What do you love about going secondhand?



Shopping secondhand is a more ethical and creative way for me to enjoy styling outfits. I started shopping secondhand because I enjoyed the opportunity to curate looks that weren’t pre-set for me on fast fashion websites. I’ve since committed to that after opening my eyes to the negative effects of the fast fashion industry on people and the planet. I love wearing a cute thrifted outfit but also knowing my outfit contains no exploitation, and has a low impact on the planet.



What piece do you have your eye on next?



I’m currently on the lookout for a pair of silky long trousers that I can wear for working from home and back into the office. My style preferences have slightly shifted during lockdown and I’m definitely gravitating more to pieces that can be dressed up and down while also being comfy in and out the house. A pair of silky drawstring trousers would be the perfect piece! Photo Courtesy Of Jessica Wilkinson













































View photos Zeena Shah, @heartzeena

Which secondhand platform do you use most often?



I love eBay, I always think it gives you the widest selection and the opportunity for a great bargain. I am forever searching for vintage Laura Ashley and Liberty and bookmark a great seller as soon as I find one as I know they have a great eye and will keep a check on their future listings. That said, over the past few months I've really fallen for Depop! As I started selling preloved, I started looking on there more and more. The sellers are younger so it's easier to find more trend-led pieces and there are some brilliant less-known vintage sellers. I've bagged some real bargains including a dreamy pink satin ruffled dress.



What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?



It would have to be my lilac vintage prairie dress from



What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?



Persistence is fruitful. Don't give up if you don't find a vintage gem on your first search, successful secondhand shopping is about the long haul. If you were to go into a high street shop, you might not find something on the first go either so it's about making sure to search and knowing your keywords. My favourite thing to do is shop sequins and velvet dresses in the summer, you will bag a bargain. Bookmark your favourite sellers and check back regularly.



Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping?



It has to be the '70s! I love a midi dress and all the ruffles they wore, glamour without the fuss. The decade was so fun and fabulous and the clothing thus filled with plenty of colour and pattern. I'm an even bigger fan of the interiors from that decade. I also find the clothing shapes incredibly flattering for all shapes and sizes.



What do you love about going secondhand?



I just love that every piece is an absolute unique treasure, it has a story to tell. I try to imagine who might have worn it before me and always google the labels to try and find out a bit more about the brand, era it was made and way of life – it's just so fascinating. Clothing has such an intrinsic relationship to our emotions, it's a much more meaningful way of shopping.



What piece do you have your eye on next?



I love Photo Courtesy Of Zeena Shah













































