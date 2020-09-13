The Influencers’ Guide To Successful Secondhand Shopping Online

Alicia Lansom

In our dreams, online secondhand shopping is as simple as scrolling through a treasure trove of perfectly preserved items which all cost less than a frappuccino. In reality, the process can be a tad more arduous, requiring a keen eye, good timing and a large dose of luck. In recent years the secondhand clothing industry has taken on a life of its own, with resale apps and websites becoming a focal point of the sustainability movement

While eBay remains the OG online destination for secondhand steals, platforms such as Depop and Instagram have enticed a new wave of young consumers into the vintage sphere. The Gen Z-focused apps offer the chance to buy both reworked collections and one-off gems, and have quickly become known as go-to spots for preloved pieces. Meanwhile for those searching for serious investment pieces, curated sites like Vestiaire Collective and HEWI sit at the top of the secondhand food chain, boasting a wide range of premium pre-owned clothing.

The secondhand shopping space has been bubbling away for quite some time but the recent pandemic has seen a spike in the desire for more purposeful purchasing. New initiatives like Oxfam’s #SecondHandSeptember are working to highlight the need for environmentally conscious shopping, with the campaign drawing attention to the 13 million items of clothing that end up in UK landfill every week. As the negative impacts of the fast fashion industry are increasingly publicised, many people are beginning to examine their shopping habits as well as the contents of their wardrobes.

If you're thinking of starting your own secondhand shopping journey, it can be helpful to know what to expect, which is exactly why we've collated the best tips in the business to help you navigate the wonderful world of secondhand retail. Ahead, we speak to eight sustainable fashion influencers about their relationship with pre-owned clothing and their favourite online sellers, plus their top tips for successful secondhand shopping online...

Emma Slade Edmondson, @emsladedmondson
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

I don’t have one favourite per se as I think like any other mode of fashion, each has their different star quality. If I’m looking for a special piece I can wear as everyday glam, I’ll head to little sellers that know how to curate the most beautiful collections and pieces – the likes of Another Matinee (elegant, wearable dresses), Laura Von Behr (pretty, one-of-a-kind patterns and prints), I Am That Shop (effortless cool and fashion cuts) and The Pansy Garden Vintage (prairie dresses that will quickly become your favourite everyday pieces). I also love Shop Berriez because they have a good selection of interesting, colourful pieces for mid plus-size and I think it’s really important to showcase that you can get great secondhand in bigger sizes. I discuss this topic a lot on my IGTV show, Come Second Hand Shopping With Me.

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

Probably my Anne Klein '90s classic olive green suit from Retold Vintage. It’s a power suit number with just enough shoulder pad but not too much, and the cut is slick but still feminine because of the lightweight material (100% silk). I wear it a lot because it’s comfortable, professional and interesting to look at. I feel like a boss in it. It cost me £110 but I should mention that I nabbed a little discount because I’ve become friends with the owner of Retold Vintage.

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Know your tape measurements, including bust (measure the fullest area all the way round), waist (this is your narrowest part) and hips (the fullest part of your hips and bum) so you don’t miss out because you’re deliberating. Definitely put alerts on for drops from vintage sellers on Instagram as things go very quick. Get friendly with your fave sellers. Sometimes they will keep an eye out for things they know you’ll love and keep aside for you or give you a heads up.

Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping? 

The '70s. I love the bright patterns, colours and the exuberance of the ruffles, statement bell sleeves, the glamour of oversized pants and sunglasses and the flared trouser silhouette. I am also influenced by fashion references like those seen in blaxploitation movies like Foxy Brown, Coffy and Super Fly.

What do you love about going secondhand?

I love the idea that the pieces have a life before me and a story to tell, whether I find out what it is or not. I like that I am actively continuing their legacy. And I really love owning pieces that nobody else will have. Also millions of garments end up in landfill each week in the UK alone so it makes sense to shop consciously – which for me means secondhand as a first port of call.

What piece do you have your eye on next?

I’d like to nab a secondhand upcycle from JJvintage or Almost On Time, their corsets are amazing. I'd also love to get a summer prairie dress from The Pansy Garden – the blue and pink colourways they have been curating recently are heavenly.Photo Courtesy Of Emma Slade Edmondson
















Jessica Wilkinson, @slowfashioncurator
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

My favourite secondhand platforms are Depop and ASOS Marketplace. I largely buy the secondhand clothes I find online from people’s wardrobes rather than from vintage shops. However, I am starting to source more of my clothes from the many beautifully curated shops on the two platforms. The accounts I have my eyes on to buy from, or have bought from before, are Retroverse Vintage for jeans, Lille Finds, Selenasshop and Rebekah Peters for dreamy pieces, and Lazy Lemon Vintage for the thoughtful mystery boxes.

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

An oversized vintage trench coat. I’d been searching for a light-coloured, long trench coat secondhand and hadn’t been able to find one that was the right style or fit that I wanted. After a few months of looking, I found my trench coat from Vive L’Amour on ASOS Marketplace for £28. All secondhand shoppers know that feeling of finally coming across an item you’ve been holding out for – it’s so worth it. The coat is stone-coloured with a removable checked wool lining and brown wooden buttons. It’s the perfect oversized fit and brings an element of glamour to any outfit. It’s a '90s style but trench coats are timeless and I know it’ll be in my wardrobe for years.

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Start with a plan but have an open mind! The beauty of secondhand is that there’s so much choice and while trends play a part, the very nature of thrifting is that we have access to every trend we’ve had before. For shopping secondhand online I’d recommend going in with a list of items you’d like to look for, and make sure to consider all the different ways that style may have been described in listings. Filter according to size, price and even brand if you’re looking for a high street item, or follow your favourite sellers to see their latest drops. After that, go with the flow and use it as an opportunity to curate your own style, rather than following the trends set by fast fashion brands. Wear what makes you feel good and you can’t go wrong!

Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping? 

At the moment I enjoy wearing '70s styles. I love the funky prints, flowing shapes and warm colours.

What do you love about going secondhand?

Shopping secondhand is a more ethical and creative way for me to enjoy styling outfits. I started shopping secondhand because I enjoyed the opportunity to curate looks that weren’t pre-set for me on fast fashion websites. I’ve since committed to that after opening my eyes to the negative effects of the fast fashion industry on people and the planet. I love wearing a cute thrifted outfit but also knowing my outfit contains no exploitation, and has a low impact on the planet.  

What piece do you have your eye on next?

I’m currently on the lookout for a pair of silky long trousers that I can wear for working from home and back into the office. My style preferences have slightly shifted during lockdown and I’m definitely gravitating more to pieces that can be dressed up and down while also being comfy in and out the house. A pair of silky drawstring trousers would be the perfect piece!Photo Courtesy Of Jessica Wilkinson






















Zeena Shah, @heartzeena
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

I love eBay, I always think it gives you the widest selection and the opportunity for a great bargain. I am forever searching for vintage Laura Ashley and Liberty and bookmark a great seller as soon as I find one as I know they have a great eye and will keep a check on their future listings. That said, over the past few months I've really fallen for Depop! As I started selling preloved, I started looking on there more and more. The sellers are younger so it's easier to find more trend-led pieces and there are some brilliant less-known vintage sellers. I've bagged some real bargains including a dreamy pink satin ruffled dress.

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

It would have to be my lilac vintage prairie dress from Another Matinee. I feel so lucky to own it! It was £130 and there was a fastest finger first-style Instagram launch, which I hate as I am the unluckiest, but somehow I managed to bag this one. I often think pieces find you! It's lilac cotton with a floral print and has the most beautiful ruffle detailing around the neck and on the bottom tier.

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Persistence is fruitful. Don't give up if you don't find a vintage gem on your first search, successful secondhand shopping is about the long haul. If you were to go into a high street shop, you might not find something on the first go either so it's about making sure to search and knowing your keywords. My favourite thing to do is shop sequins and velvet dresses in the summer, you will bag a bargain. Bookmark your favourite sellers and check back regularly. 

Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping? 

It has to be the '70s! I love a midi dress and all the ruffles they wore, glamour without the fuss. The decade was so fun and fabulous and the clothing thus filled with plenty of colour and pattern. I'm an even bigger fan of the interiors from that decade. I also find the clothing shapes incredibly flattering for all shapes and sizes. 

What do you love about going secondhand?

I just love that every piece is an absolute unique treasure, it has a story to tell. I try to imagine who might have worn it before me and always google the labels to try and find out a bit more about the brand, era it was made and way of life – it's just so fascinating. Clothing has such an intrinsic relationship to our emotions, it's a much more meaningful way of shopping.

What piece do you have your eye on next?

I love Darling & Vintage's collections and Selena's Shop as well as currently coveting everything from The Wilde Shop.Photo Courtesy Of Zeena Shah






















Lottie Hanson-Lowe, @slow_fashion_lottie
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

I'm an eBay queen but I also love using Instagram, Depop and Etsy to find preloved pieces. For me, eBay is a great place to scoop up some casual '60s or '70s wear for a bargain, Etsy and Instagram are where I can find those more unique pieces of vintage and Depop is great for preloved high street clothing. I haven't yet purchased anything from them but I've been really lusting after @cordialvintage and @thepansygarden's Instagram feeds. They both do curated regular drops of prairie dresses which are so lust-worthy. I also really love Another Matinee's approach to creating smaller curated collections. 

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

I absolutely love the gingham jumpsuit I got on eBay about six years ago. It's incredibly flattering and can be easily paired with trainers and hoops, or dressed up in the evening with silver boots and red lippy. I think it was around £30? I really love '70s clothes as they flatter my figure and generally were made with comfort in mind. Another purchase I LOVE is a vintage '70s green velvet belted trench coat with faux leopard-print trim. It's such a treasure. I lusted after it for about four months before purchasing it on eBay when I was a student. It was way out of my student budget but completely worth it.

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Firstly, know your measurements. Vintage sizing is different to modern sizing so when they say size 12, they may mean a modern size 8. Secondly, if you're using eBay, make sure you wait until the very last possible moment to make a bid (last 15 seconds gives you the best chances of winning). Also always start with lowest price first and UK only on eBay. Thirdly, get to know the specific phrases that describe things you like. For me, searching "prairie dress" brings up so much more that I like than just searching "70s dress". 

Which decade do you love to hunt for while vintage shopping? 

For me it is the '70s mixed in with a bit of '60s and the occasional '80s blouse. The styles of the '70s suit my figure and there was a big focus on comfort (wide-leg trousers/ loose dresses/ bra-free living etc.), as well as feminine styles mixed with more power items like belted coats and heeled boots. 

What do you love about going secondhand?

Every item you find secondhand shopping feels exciting and special. The real gems will stick with you for a long time. If you order something that doesn't work for you, you can easily resell it. There is so much less risk with vintage shopping as the value doesn't change from when you bought it to when you want to pass it on. I also love that you can use platforms like Depop to still engage with trends and brands you like but in a more sustainable way than buying new. Often the clothes have only been worn a few times anyway...

What piece do you have your eye on next?

I've been hunting for the right leather belted coat for a while but am yet to find the right one. I'm also getting married next spring and am doing lots of research on lovely Laura Ashley dresses for my bridesmaids.Photo Courtesy Of Lottie Hanson-Lowe






















Montana Marshall, @montana.marshall1
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

There are some really fabulous platforms out there for buying secondhand, like Depop or Vinted. I prefer to swap secondhand with the community I created called The Dress Change, which is the UK’s first peer-to-peer exchange platform. Swapping online is relatively new but essentially you scour your wardrobe for your unwanted items of clothing, shoes and accessories, write a description of the items and add photos, then swap them for pieces listed on the website by other like-minded women. It helps to save money and it uses what we already have in circulation so we aren’t adding to landfill or supporting fast fashion.

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

My most favourite secondhand piece at the moment has to be a pink '80s oversized boiler suit that I swapped on The Dress Change. You know you have found a great addition to your wardrobe when it’s versatile, and this jumpsuit works for both day and night looks. I’m a trainer girl at heart and this jumpsuit goes perfectly with a pair of neat trainers but in the evening I've worn it with a pair of strappy sandals.

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Firstly, go through your wardrobe, see what you have and what’s missing, then create a ‘wanted list’ of items you feel you need that will help build your dream wardrobe. This will help you to stay focused, know what you need and not get led astray when shopping. Then list items that you want in the wanted section of The Dress Change; if any members have the item you’d like, you’ll be sent a notification to swap. Also make sure to get to know your charity shop workers, find out their name and what days they receive/sort their donations. First in gets the pick of the lot! Visit charity shops in affluent areas too. Finding secondhand online is also a super easy way to shop vintage. Some of these smaller boutiques can also source items for you, so it is worth getting to know the faces behind the stores to give your wardrobe that edge.

What is your favourite decade for vintage shopping and why?

Being born in the '90s means I missed out on joining in with mom jeans, high necks and crop tops. I love that these pieces have come back around and I get to shop and work these classic looks! 

What do you love about shopping secondhand?

There are so many things to love about secondhand shopping but the thrill of finding that gem of a piece that you didn’t even know you needed is probably top of the list. Secondhand shopping is also much cheaper and you can find some really amazing bargains. I recently picked up a pair of Fendi black strappy heels from One Scoop Store and these would have retailed for at least £300! I paid £90 for them and they are in great condition as well as being an item I needed to replace in my wardrobe.

What secondhand piece do you have your eye on next?

I’m super mindful when it comes to shopping and try to only buy secondhand items that I can’t source through swapping. I have my ‘wanted list’ of items that I'd like to add to my wardrobe and top of that list currently is a white denim midi skirt. It’s such a versatile piece which can look super casual paired with a T-shirt and sandals and also dressed up with a silk cami top and a pair of bright-coloured court shoes. Anything you add to your wardrobe should serve multiple looks! Photo Courtesy Of Montana Marshall






















Becky Hughes, @theniftythrifter
Which secondhand platform do you use most often?

My favourite secondhand platform has to be Depop. I love the way that vintage creators use it to express themselves and over the last few years it's turned into a space which young people actually want to use and will actively choose over conventional fast fashion shops. Some of my favourite shops are @shopnovavintage and @fifisclosetuk, which sell mostly '90s-style vintage which I absolutely love. Other vintage shops I look to regularly are NXC Vintage and Wild Éire, who sell a lot of reworked and upcycled clothing. Ebay forever has a place in my heart but more recently I have discovered the app Vinted, which is such a little treasure trove. I also use the Nu Wardrobe (Nuw) app which centres around clothing swaps. I’ve recently swapped with a girl from London and I should be receiving a new-to-me purple slip dress from her any day now!

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

The best purchase I have made online is definitely my green shirt from Vinted. It was £5 and such a special find. What I love most is the design on the back which shows a sign for a surf club in Hawaii. It has pearl buttons and the material is soft and lightweight. It's an Italian make and must be late '80s or early '90s judging by its label and design. I love thinking of who might have worn it before, where they went in it, and what was their story. I think that’s what makes shopping secondhand so special – wondering about how many lives that particular piece has lived before. I wear it a lot because it is so versatile. I can tuck it into high-waisted jeans or style it open with a little bandeau and Levi's shorts on hot days!

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

I would definitely say taking your time is key to a successful secondhand shop. Be prepared that you will not find everything you want in the first two minutes. On the odd occasion I am looking for something super specific online, I will use ALL the filters available to me. If you are just starting out and struggling to find clothes, a great place to look is in the shop’s accessories section. Loads of times I've been content with thrifting a pair of beautiful vintage earrings that I simply sanitise once they’re delivered. Another great tip is to keep a thrifty wish list of items you need to complete your wardrobe – this helps to assuage my tendency to over-consume.

Which decade do you find is the best for vintage shopping? 

I definitely have to say '90s. I am a sucker for those tiny glasses and itsy-bitsy handbags. One of my recent favourite outfits is my godmother’s pink dress from the '90s paired with this big, baggy vintage brown jumper and a set of '80s pearls. I love the brown and pink together and clashing the decades. I’m also pretty obsessed with anything Clueless, early '00s vibes at the moment so I'm on the hunt for collared polo shirts for autumn.

What do you love about shopping secondhand?

I love everything about it. I love how it’s made me way more creative and individual with my style. I thought I would be restricted in not buying fast fashion but it turned out to be the exact opposite. I live for rummaging through charity shops and vintage stores online to find those gem pieces you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else. Styling secondhand has truly given me a new fashion identity and I feel so content with my current style and how I see it developing.

What secondhand piece do you have your eye on next?

I am currently looking for a vintage lilac cardigan. What I love to do on my page is match vintage pieces together by colour. I think what I have enjoyed about going seasonless is looking more closely at the colour wheel and what I can learn from it. Once you know what colours are palatable together you can never go wrong. I have a yellow dress that is crying out for a lilac cardigan to match, hopefully I will find one soon.
Photo Courtesy Of Becky Hughes























Lydia Taylor, @thriftdiary
Which secondhand platform do you use the most often?

I think Depop is my favourite as it’s the fastest, easiest way to find exactly what I’m looking for. Charity shopping can be pretty hit and miss, so Depop is my go-to when I want to find a specific item but still want to avoid buying new. It also saves me some money in the process! I also love online swap shops, like @BigSisterSwap and @WeAreNuw, which I found through Instagram. Swapping is an affordable, sustainable way to refresh your wardrobe and it’s been great to see swapping becoming more popular.

What is the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

My best purchase was a vintage '90s white Fila jumper, which I got from BigSisterSwap for £15 along with five or six other items of clothing. I get so many compliments on it and I love telling people where I got it from. I love wearing it with my baggy Levi's and chunky trainers for a real '90s look. 

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Be open-minded – don’t always shop your size, gender, or in the right season. Some of my best finds have been from the men’s section (always a win for comfy oversized tees) and I often pick up winter jackets and jumpers during the summer if they’re a great deal.

Which decade do you find is the best for vintage shopping? 

Definitely the '90s – I love vintage Levi's, leather blazers, platform shoes… So many trends today are inspired by the '90s so it’s an easy one to style, and often easy to find secondhand. I also steal a lot from my parents' wardrobe as they’re definitely old enough to be considered vintage (sorry Mum).

What do you love about shopping secondhand? 

So many things! I love finding unique pieces, the affordability and sustainability of thrifting, and also knowing where my money is going. If I shop at a charity shop, I know my money is supporting a good cause. If I buy from an online secondhand seller, I know my money is most likely going towards a hardworking individual, rather than to a large fashion chain where I have no idea of the human cost: who made the clothes and the conditions they were working in.

What secondhand piece do you have your eye on next?

I’m always on the hunt for the perfect vintage jeans! There’s a great denim company called Wampum, which I don’t think exists anymore and is (was) a family secret as they make such great vintage jeans (think Monica Geller from Friends – that kind of vibe). I’m constantly on Depop, searching for a pair in my size as they don’t come up very often.Photo Courtesy Of Lydia Taylor






















Harmony Youngs, @harmonyyoungs
Which secondhand platform do you use the most often?

All platforms are great and I definitely utilise them all but Instagram has become quite the holy grail for finding vintage over the past year. I see a lot more shops are switching to or starting to sell from their Instagrams, I imagine it’s down to the community-style shopping you experience when using Instagram – it’s great! My top favourites are @luciazolea, who sells and curates ethereal pieces mostly from the '30s and '40s on her feed (I gasp at least once a week seeing her imagery) and @thepansygarden, who curates mostly beautiful prairie dresses with multiple drops a week.

What's the best secondhand purchase you've made online?

My best secondhand purchase is an original orange Courrèges polo from the '60s. After lusting over one for years, I eventually stumbled upon an Instagram page called @villaharpel. They specialise mostly in Courrèges pieces that are in pristine condition, making our Françoise Hardy dreams come true!

What is your top hack for successful secondhand shopping?

Know what you’re looking for! eBay, Etsy and other vintage shopping outlets have so much stock and it’s very easy to feel overwhelmed. Know what era you’re looking for, keywords and refined searches will help you find the pieces you’ve been thinking of. Another trick: shop for items in different seasons – I’ve bought some of my best summer dresses in the middle of winter. You just have to play the long game in waiting to wear it, but it’s all the more worthwhile when you finally do.

Which decade do you find is the best for vintage shopping? 

That would be a very obvious answer of the '70s for myself, as most of my pieces are of that era, but my favourite to browse and shop online is the '30s. The dresses I find of that era are like no other. The shapes, cut and fabric are so beautiful – lots of silk! You can tell that brands such as Dôen and Rouje are inspired by this era when it comes to dresses. The older a piece is, the more special it feels to own.

What do you love about shopping secondhand?

It’s sustainable! Also the feeling of finding an amazing piece is liberating. I find it empowering to wear vintage pieces. Each and every piece already has a story before you, and you get to give them even more life in a future decade – I think that’s really cool.

What secondhand piece do you have your eye on next?

I’m currently looking for a new pair of jeans. It took quite some time to find a style and pair of Levi’s that fit my body shape perfectly, which I did and I wore them for over three years (obviously too much as they finally began to tear on the knee). The style I’m after is an orange tab 'student fit' 565 – I haven’t been able to source a pair yet but I’ve got those saved eBay searches on the lookout!Photo Courtesy Of Harmony Youngs






















