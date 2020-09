The Influencers’ Guide To Successful Secondhand Shopping Online

Photo Courtesy Of Becky Hughes

My favourite secondhand platform has to be Depop. I love the way that vintage creators use it to express themselves and over the last few years it's turned into a space which young people actually want to use and will actively choose over conventional fast fashion shops. Some of my favourite shops are @shopnovavintage and @fifisclosetuk , which sell mostly '90s-style vintage which I absolutely love. Other vintage shops I look to regularly are NXC Vintage and Wild Éire , who sell a lot of reworked and upcycled clothing. Ebay forever has a place in my heart but more recently I have discovered the app Vinted, which is such a little treasure trove. I also use the Nu Wardrobe (Nuw) app which centres around clothing swaps. I’ve recently swapped with a girl from London and I should be receiving a new-to-me purple slip dress from her any day now!The best purchase I have made online is definitely my green shirt from Vinted . It was £5 and such a special find. What I love most is the design on the back which shows a sign for a surf club in Hawaii. It has pearl buttons and the material is soft and lightweight. It's an Italian make and must be late '80s or early '90s judging by its label and design. I love thinking of who might have worn it before, where they went in it, and what was their story. I think that’s what makes shopping secondhand so special – wondering about how many lives that particular piece has lived before. I wear it a lot because it is so versatile. I can tuck it into high-waisted jeans or style it open with a little bandeau and Levi's shorts on hot days!I would definitely say taking your time is key to a successful secondhand shop. Be prepared that you will not find everything you want in the first two minutes. On the odd occasion I am looking for something super specific online, I will use ALL the filters available to me. If you are just starting out and struggling to find clothes, a great place to look is in the shop’s accessories section. Loads of times I've been content with thrifting a pair of beautiful vintage earrings that I simply sanitise once they’re delivered. Another great tip is to keep a thrifty wish list of items you need to complete your wardrobe – this helps to assuage my tendency to over-consume.I definitely have to say '90s. I am a sucker for those tiny glasses and itsy-bitsy handbags. One of my recent favourite outfits is my godmother’s pink dress from the '90s paired with this big, baggy vintage brown jumper and a set of '80s pearls. I love the brown and pink together and clashing the decades. I’m also pretty obsessed with anything Clueless, early '00s vibes at the moment so I'm on the hunt for collared polo shirts for autumn.I love everything about it. I love how it’s made me way more creative and individual with my style. I thought I would be restricted in not buying fast fashion but it turned out to be the exact opposite. I live for rummaging through charity shops and vintage stores online to find those gem pieces you wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else. Styling secondhand has truly given me a new fashion identity and I feel so content with my current style and how I see it developing.I am currently looking for a vintage lilac cardigan. What I love to do on my page is match vintage pieces together by colour. I think what I have enjoyed about going seasonless is looking more closely at the colour wheel and what I can learn from it. Once you know what colours are palatable together you can never go wrong. I have a yellow dress that is crying out for a lilac cardigan to match, hopefully I will find one soon.