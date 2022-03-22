Influencer Lexi Reed Is 'Officially Off of Dialysis' 2 Months After Kidney Failure: 'Grateful'

Lexi Reed

fatgirlfedup/Instagram

Lexi Reed is celebrating a major step in her journey to recovery.

"I'm officially off of dialysis & port free!" the weight loss influencer, 31, told her 1.2 million Instagram followers Monday.

Reed said that she first began dialysis two months ago after suffering "complete kidney failure to the point they were saying I needed a transplant if they didnt improve."

"However since my labs showed my kidneys were actually improving the last few times my kidney doctor put my diaylsis [sic] on hold and ran more labs to make sure my kidney levels stayed in the normal range and told me it was time to stop the dialysis," she added. "Today I had my port removed and thankfully it hurt less to remove the port than wearing the port itself."

Reflecting on the "emotional experience" she's endured in recent months, Reed told her followers that she's "grateful for all this body has done for me despite the good and bad times."

RELATED: Influencer Lexi Reed Rattled by Hospitalization: 'I Didn't Realize How Quick Your Health Can Turn'

She concluded, "I still have a long way to go in this new part of my journey with my health, struggles, and even some unanswered questions - but happy to still be going in the right direction after such a scare this year. Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and kind words because they're helping!"

Reed was rushed to the emergency room on Jan. 20 after four days of being unable to keep any food down. Almost immediately after she arrived, Reed's blood sugar dropped and her organs started to fail, and doctors put her on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

The influencer returned home after nearly a month in the hospital. However, at the time she was unable to walk due to one leg being numb and swollen. Before Monday, she was going to dialysis three times a week for three-and-a-half hours.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Reed spoke about her life prior to her health scare.

"The days leading up, I could go to the gym, I could go on walks. I felt healthy, like nothing was wrong with me. And then just all overnight, my kidneys are failing, I'm in a coma and I'm in the hospital. And then now I can't walk. It completely just did a 360 to my life," she said.

Reed said it's been "hard" to mentally deal with these changes, and she worries about the "burden" she's putting on her husband, Danny.

RELATED VIDEO: Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized After Her 'Organs Started Failing'

"It's no fun being stuck while everybody lives their lives and you want to be independent," she added. "Thankfully Danny's here all the time and he takes care of me, but even with that I feel bad. He has to take me to the bathroom and help me get comfortable and lift me if my leg falls out of the chair, because I literally can't lift it off the ground."

RELATED: Weight Loss Influencer Lexi Reed Back Home After Experiencing Organ Failure: 'Happy to Be Alive'

Despite the uncertainty, Reed is trying to stay positive.

"I'm just trying to keep my head up and think that it's going to get better," she said. "I want to use this as a way to show people that you can always come back from a setback, and no matter what happens to us, we can always fight through it and get to the other side."