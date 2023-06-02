Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma After Aneurysm Ruptures a Week from Due Date

The influencer has been in the ICU since her husband found her pregnant and unconscious at their California home

Jackie Miller James /Instagram Jackie Miller James

Lifestyle and beauty influencer Jackie Miller James is in a medically induced coma after she suffered a ruptured aneurysm — just one week before she was due to give birth to a baby girl.

The California-based influencer, 35, collapsed at home and was found by her husband Austin, according to a GoFundMe page established by her sisters Nicole and Nicelle.

James was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter — and performed brain surgery at the same time for the “severe brain bleeding and injury” caused by the ruptured aneurysm.

“Brain aneurysms are caused by thinning artery walls,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Most brain aneurysms don't rupture. They usually don't cause symptoms or cause health problems. In many cases, brain aneurysms are found during tests for other conditions. However, a ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life-threatening and requires medical treatment right away.

The newborn, whose name has not been released, remained in the NICU for 12 days before going home, but James is still in a medically induced coma in the ICU, where she has since undergone five brain procedures, according to the GoFundMe.

She was in a coma when she met her daughter, clad in a little pink flowered hat, according to the fundraiser.

“If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy. While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband,” her sisters wrote on the GoFundMe, which hopes to raise $250,000, as “the family has been advised to expect significant outside costs related to speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications, and alternative therapies once we realize the severity of her deficits.”

“These funds will help Jackie’s long-term recovery and quality of life as a new mother. Any funds that remain unused will be donated to similar families in need or related charities.”

One of the top donations appeared to be from actor Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), who has given generous donations to GoFundMe pages in the past, such as a large donation to the family of Los Angeles news anchor Chris Burrous in 2019.

James’s Instagram account has been flooded with comments from fans wishing her a quick recovery.

“Praying for you and your family love 😓🙏🏻❤️” wrote another influencer, @Roses_Cloud.

“Praying that you will be fully healed and be with your baby girl, mommy ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Nicole Masifilo.

Jackie Miller James /Instagram Jackie Miller James

James rose to fame on Instagram with her frank, funny takes on pregnancy — such as posting closeup shots of her swollen ankles and joking about “lighting crotch,” or pelvic pain — with followers that included singer Adrienne Bailon and influencer Andreea Gaul.

In April, she spoke about the stresses of the third trimester, writing, “I find myself having moments of fear and anxiety which I really haven’t had yet, many moments of tears from frustration of feeling more and more uncomfortable, and the sudden reality that everything is about to change. I also find myself feeling very nervous about the remainder of the third trimester and knowing I will get bigger and more uncomfortable which some days seems impossible.”

Those interested in donating can do so on her GoFundMe page.

