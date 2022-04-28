Influencer describes ‘humiliating’ encounter with Amber Heard and her security guard

InfluencerJaclyn Hill has described what she calls a “humiliating” run-in she once had with Amber Heard and her bodyguard.

The beauty YouTuber said she bumped into the Aquaman actor at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu, when Heard’s bodyguard allegedly escorted her out of the restaurant.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday (27 April), Hill shared the details of an encounter that she says happened “a couple of years ago”.

“Time to tell you guys the horrifying and humiliating story of the day that I met Amber Heard,” she began.

Hill explained that after she and her friends were seated, she noticed a familiar woman sitting at the table next to her, later recognising her as Heard from her 2006 movie Alpha Dog.

“We were making eye contact every three to five minutes and it was so awkward, and I was like, ‘Why does she keep looking at me? Why do I keep looking at her?’” she continued.

Once the group paid the bill, as they were walking out of the restaurant, Hill said she couldn’t refrain from addressing Heard.

The YouTuber claimed the two shared a brief conversation, in which she said Heard was “so nice to me”.

However, mid-conversation, Hill alleges that the star’s security guard “physically grabs my arm, grabs me and says, ‘ma’am come with me. You need to leave. You are not allowed to speak to her’”.

While Hill labelled the incident as “one of the most embarrassing moments of my entire life,” she reassured: “It wasn’t [Heard] that humiliated me, it wasn’t her that was mean to me.”

The Independent has reached out to Heard’s representatives for comment.

Heard is currently in a legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, for which Depp has sued Heard, alleging that she defamed him in an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post.

