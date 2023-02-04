'Influence the future', says retired black PC

Eric Edwin said "make the most of every day of your life"

The first black police officer in Bedfordshire hopes that he has "paved the way for others" as his memoirs have been made into a book.

Eric Edwin, 62, joined the force in 1978 and retired as a civilian worker in 2021 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He said he became a police officer to make his family proud. His father, Peter Edwin, had come to Luton from St Lucia as part of the Windrush generation.

"I can't change the past, [but can] influence the future; that's how I look at it - be the best you can," he said.

Eric Edwin joined Bedfordshire Police in November 1978

His life story has been made into a series of small books, called chapbooks, by the University of Bedfordshire.

It was not something he planned to share but said that after talking to people about his past they suggested he should write a book.

"I feel like I've been left here for a purpose," he said.

He joined the force in 1978, where he stayed for 19 years.

In 2002 he moved to the Met Police and retired as a serving officer in November 2008.

He joined the force as his father was "pro-police".

"I looked up to my dad and listened to every word and I wanted to make him proud and the way I could do that was to join the police," said his son.

"I'd like to say I paved the way for others."

He said while working the beat in Luton, he never had anyone come up to him and physically or verbally abuse him to his face.

Dr Oliver Belas, and Dr Nicola Darwood, worked with the first chapters of Mr Edwin's memoir which is called Getting My House In Order

Just a month later he re-joined Bedfordshire Police as a civilian member of staff.

"On Friday, 13 January, 2016 I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of the white and red blood cells that damages your bones.

"It had spread... I carried on [working] as long as I could, as I always wanted to work until I was 65."

Although he did go to his doctor, he believes he did not seek medical attention as quickly as he should have because "as African Caribbeans we can be very stubborn".

"If you notice anything different that doesn't go away, go to the doctors," he warned.

Eric Edwin met Festus Akinbusoye, the current Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire, when his book was launched

Festus Akinbusoye, the county's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "His positivity about policing, after joining aged 18 as the first black officer in Bedfordshire Police, then serving bravely for 30 years and another 12 years as a police staff, is truly remarkable."

Story continues

He said it was a "true pleasure" to have met him.

"His diagnosis with incurable multiple myeloma has not dampened his spirit," he added.

Mr Edwin said about his career: "I achieved what I wanted to achieve."

He said "go for it, and do whatever you want to do" had been his motto for life.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk