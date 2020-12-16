Inflect Health Emerges with an Impressive Healthtech Portfolio

Healthcare Catalyst Spins Off from Vituity with a Focus on Early-Stage Industry Innovators

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Valley healthcare innovation hub Inflect Health has spun off from parent company Vituity to form a new nationwide, multispecialty investment partnership, owned and led by physicians and healthcare business experts.



Inflect Health roars to market with investments in several promising healthtech companies, including: Alertive , Biocogniv , Curve Health , Decoded Health , GEn1E Lifesciences , June Motherhood , and Siphox . The newly independent entity will be a catalyst for better care, providing guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies, focused on those building promising solutions to address the needs of today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

Formed by Vituity , Inflect Health will operate as an autonomous innovation hub in the spirit of its parent company’s patient-centric approach to healthcare. Inflect Health aims to capitalize on its frontline care delivery experience, wide distribution channels, and access to small- to medium-sized enterprises across the entire healthcare space, to address local, community-based healthcare problems without the bureaucracy concerns that impede establishment healthcare organizations. Unlike traditional accelerators, which provide general guidance but often lack the resources to help healthcare startups test out and evaluate product market fit in real-time, Inflect Health offers healthtech companies unparalleled access to the industry’s frontlines.

“Inflect Health is not your typical accelerator, we’re a patient-focused innovation hub, and it is Vituity’s healthcare footprint and history, coupled with our people, passion, and experience, that allow us to partner with just about anyone to innovate and deliver better care,” said Inflect Health President and Vituity Chief Operations and Innovation Officer Andrew Smith. “We’re committed to solving community-based problems in healthcare and having providers try the technology one doctor, one patient at a time and couldn’t be more excited to help deliver innovative healthcare technology solutions, optimized and accessible for all.”

Inflect Health’s formation represents the emergence of a single point of contact to partner portfolio companies with the best providers and healthcare experts in the country -- access to a network of 3,000 physicians, 2,000 advanced providers, 1,500 scribes, and over 300 hospitals, with frontline providers in some of the nation’s most acute care settings. Inflect Health is uniting its commitment to healthcare services, specialized health industry knowledge, and passion for innovation. They’ll provide early-stage startups greater speed and agility within a comprehensive go-to-market and strategic business partner.

“At Inflect Health, we pride ourselves on being a hub for capital, innovation, doctors, patients, health systems, and payers. With our unparalleled access to frontline providers, health systems, and industry players, we connect capital to innovators to physicians to act as a catalyst for real-time, real-world innovation and disruption unlike anyone else,” said Inflect Health CEO and Vituity Chief Transformation Officer Rick Newell, MD, MPH.

Decoded Health is just one of several healthcare startups Inflect Health has partnered with and invested in so far. Built on SRI International’s DARPA funded-technology, Decoded Health is developing the world's first Clinical Hyperautomation Platform, leveraging explainable machine learning to automate patient conversations and augment clinical workflow for physicians.

“Inflect Health has been indispensable to Decoded Health, and we’ve benefited greatly from our relationship with their network” said Decoded Health CEO Mark Hansen, “From helping us evaluate our product market fit and improving our go-to-market strategy to helping us build, deploy and scale our solutions they deliver value beyond anything we could expect from a traditional technology accelerator. There’s simply no other organization out there like it.”

Another of Inflect Health’s portfolio companies, June Motherhood , is a digital health company that combines expert coaching with a small-group support system to empower expecting parents throughout pregnancy and postpartum. June Motherhood has developed a community-based model that is delivering the next generation of care in a post-COVID world when connection is more important than ever.

“Our partnership with Inflect Health will allow us to connect with our end-users, improve our product, and scale our impact more efficiently and more quickly than would have been possible with traditional partners,” said June Motherhood CEO Tina Beilinson. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Inflect Health as a partner and look forward to continuing our work alongside their team.”

About Inflect Health

Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today’s evolving healthcare landscape. With its robust access to frontline providers, health systems, and industry players, Inflect Health connects capital to innovators to physicians, catalyzing real-time, real-world innovation and disruption unlike anyone else. For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit www.InflectHealth.com or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth .

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership, our 4,200 doctors and clinicians care for 6.5 million patients each year across 400 practice locations and nine acute care specialties.

Vituity’s acute focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop frontline solutions for healthcare challenges that improve quality and have a direct, positive impact on millions of lives nationwide.

Our services span the entire acute care continuum, integrating emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, acute psychiatry, neurology, acute care surgery, telehealth, post-acute care, and outpatient medicine. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com .

