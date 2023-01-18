Inflation's cooling, rates are peaking. Is it time to buy stocks and bonds again?

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Inflation’s finally cooling, and interest rates may be peaking soon. That means now may be the right time to jump back into the market – even with a potential recession on the horizon, some strategists say.

Forty-year high inflation and the most aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since the 1980s pummeled people’s portfolios last year. Stocks and bonds, which normally move in opposite directions, plunged simultaneously, leaving the classic diversified 60% stock/40% bond, or 60/40, portfolio in shambles and investors with nowhere to hide.  Morningstar’s U.S. Moderate Target Allocation Index – designed as the benchmark for a 60/40 allocation portfolio – lost 15.3%, the biggest annual decline since 2008.

But 2023’s on a different trajectory, offering investors hope they can start rebuilding their retirement balances, some say.

“Overall, the inflation pendulum is swinging back now,” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at online securities and futures brokerage firm TradeStation. “The bond market sees it, and so does the stock market. That entire 60/40 strategy can go back to work, and I think we’re seeing that happen today. We’re seeing money flowing into bonds and the S&P and Nasdaq, in particular.”

What happened last year?

When inflation surged to a 40-year high, the Fed hiked last year its short-term benchmark fed funds rate by a whopping 4.25% total, including three consecutive supersized 0.75% ones, to cool inflation. Higher rates increase the cost of borrowing for people spending and for businesses to invest in future earnings growth, which slows demand, the economy and inflation.

When interest rates jump, bond prices drop because older bonds become less valuable. Their coupon payments are now lower than those of new bonds being offered in the market at higher rates. 

The combination of high inflation and aggressive rate hikes set the stage for a rare occurrence: Values of stocks and bonds plunged simultaneously.

“Going back to 1929, there have only been 3 years where bonds didn’t go up when stocks went down,” investment firm BlackRock wrote in a report last year. The last time it happened was 1969, it said.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding interest rates in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange as the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding interest rates in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

What if there's a recession?

Maybe it won’t matter.

“There’s so much negative sentiment, it almost feels and seems like recession has already been priced in,” said Peter Essele, Commonwealth Financial Network’s head of portfolio management. “This has been the most over-forecasted recession. I think people are sort of numb.”

Three-quarters of Americans already thought the economy was already in a recession last fall, according to a CNN poll. The fourth-quarter AICPA Business and Industry Economic Outlook Survey showed 51% of business executives said the U.S. economy was either already in recession or would be by the new year.

Because people are already preparing for the worst, Essele says “usually, stocks bottom 60% or so way through a recession, but I think we will -- or already have bottomed – a lot sooner in this one. Recent data also, some economists say, point to a slower economy but possibly, no recession or a shallow one.”

Looking for a bull: Will stocks rally this year after a dismal 2022? Here's what to watch for

Down but not out: Inflation's finally easing. Why that's a good sign for the real estate sector this year

What could this mean for investors in 2023?

If inflation continues to trend lower as it has, the Fed pauses rate hikes as it’s expected to and all the bad news is priced in, it’s time to jump back into the market, some strategists say.

“We have better clarity of where the end game is for rates and inflation,” Essele said, and that’s what matters most. Unpredictability is what roils markets, not so much the level at which the Fed stops raising rates, he said.

Also, if the economy falls into recession, the Fed could start lowering rates in the last part of 2023, which would jumpstart the economy, some strategists say. The CME’s Fed Watch tool, which shows where investors think the fed funds rate will be at each policy meeting of the year, mirrors this view with most expecting a quarter-point rate cut in November.

Worries: In an unusual economy, these financial dangers may be of more concern than a recession

What's in store: Housing market predictions: Six experts weigh in on the real estate outlook in 2023

What might be good investments?

With signs 10-year yields have peaked or are near peak, “we’ll see strength in housing stocks,” Russell said. “Home builders will be very strong. There’s very strong structural demand in the country for housing.”

He also likes steel makers and metals companies that have underperformed but could catch a tailwind from infrastructure projects.

Additionally, “the combination of high home prices and high rates put buyers off last year, but as we see home prices fall, people will be more willing to buy with the hope that they can refinance in the future when rates are lower,” said Jon Klaff, general manager of investment platform Magnifi. A recession, he said, could kick off a drop in home prices.

Bonds are also a good bet, again, for retirement portfolios. “Now that yields are a lot higher, I think bonds have become a lot more attractive,” said Jason Kephart, director of multi-asset ratings for Morningstar Research.

DIY investing: You don't always need to hire a pro. Here's how self-directed investing works

Hedging bets: As rates rise, inflation heats up and stocks plunge, you can still hedge your bets

Don’t forget diversification

Whatever you invest in, diversification is key to weather volatility in case markets move higher in fits and starts or as other strategists believe, the stock market hasn't yet priced in all the bad news and has room to fall.

Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson says corporate earnings forecasts are still too low, suggesting a drop in stock prices "for which most are not prepared...the main culprit is the elevated and volatile inflationary environment which is likely to play havoc with profitability."

But this is where the traditional 60/40 portfolio comes in handy, bullish strategists say.

Though the 60/40 portfolio didn’t work well last year, it was an aberration, they say. With higher bond yields this year, bonds can generate income for investors that will help insulate against any stock downturns this year.

“Risk is slowly coming back to normal,” Russell said. “After three years of intense turbulence, we’re returning to equilibrium. It’s not a straight line, but the economy’s returning to normal.”

If you’re still worried, strategists recommend dollar cost averaging. “By making regular investments in the same securities over time, you average out the price you pay for the security,” Klaff said. That ensures you’re taking advantage of market drops and don't have to worry about buying at top prices.

Medora Lee is a money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.    

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inflation's cooling. Rates are peaking. Is it time for a market rally?

Latest Stories

  • Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

    The sooner you have these conversations, the better it is for everyone. But make sure to watch your tone.

  • The breathtaking rally in stocks could be disrupted by these 4 headwinds, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    Investors shouldn't take the rally in stocks for granted, and there are four things that could rattle the market, Mohamed El-Erian warned.

  • Big money in golf still not enough to change Tom Hoge

    Tom Hoge felt it was an easy decision to take a 5,000-mile detour between Maui and Honolulu so he could watch his alma mater, TCU, play for the national championship in football against Georgia. Hoge, a native of North Dakota, has never felt much reason to splurge on anything, except maybe the occasional craps table. “I always get an exit row and I get upgraded half the time,” Hoge said.

  • Red panda at Calgary Zoo dies after 'extremely' long life

    A red panda at the Calgary Zoo has died after living more than 18 years — nearly double the typical life expectancy for such an animal in human care. Nicknamed Dusk, the male arrived in Calgary in 2013 from Winnipeg when he was nine years old. "During his lifetime, Dusk was a 'conservation superstar,' having successfully sired six cubs as part of the Red Panda Species Survival Plan (SSP), including our three-year-old female, Udaya," the Calgary Zoo said in a statement. The red panda spent less t

  • Whitehorse to consider pedestrian-only section of Main Street for summer months

    The City of Whitehorse will consider closing part of Main Street to vehicles during the summer in an effort to bring energy back to the downtown core. At Monday night's council meeting, council voted to have city staff look into making the street pedestrian-only between Front Street and 2nd Avenue. If put into action, the one-year pilot project would see the area closed to cars from June to August. Councillor Ted Laking brought forward the motion. He said downtown businesses have had a hard time

  • The real reason behind Amazon’s Jeremy Clarkson ‘cancellation’

    Amazon is reportedly ending its contract with Jeremy Clarkson, in what appears to be another intervention in the culture wars.

  • UPDATE 2-Canadian firms expect mild recession and inflation to remain high

    Most Canadian businesses expect a mild recession over the next year because higher interest rates are curbing investment plans and consumer spending, while at the same time more see inflation staying high for longer, the Bank of Canada said on Monday. Business sentiment continued to weaken in the fourth quarter and expectations for slower sales growth increased for a fourth consecutive quarter, according to a quarterly survey. Several businesses said rising interest rates were slowing household demand and housing market activity.

  • Simon Cowell sued by former X Factor star Katie Waissel

    'I am pursuing a civil case of personal injury under negligence'

  • Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Responds To Millie Bobby Brown's Claims He's A 'Lousy' Kisser

    The pair play on-screen couple Mike and Eleven in the Emmy-winning Netflix drama.

  • Jeff Bridges' Life in Photos

    Born on Dec. 4, 1949, and raised in Los Angeles, it didn't take Jeff Bridges very long to become a star. During childhood, he made cameos on television alongside his father, actor Lloyd Bridges. The role earned him his first Academy Award nomination at just 22 years old.

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native signed a deal Sunday with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams the quarterback worked out for after finishing the 2022 CFL season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our du

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be