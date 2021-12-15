Transport costs drive UK inflation to 10-year high

Petrol pump

The cost of living surged by 5.1% in the 12 months to November, up from 4.2% the month before, and its highest level since September 2011.

Rising transport and energy costs drove the rise, which was above forecasts of a 4.7% increase, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said rising fuel prices and second hand cars were big factors.

And the cost of raw materials also rose significantly, he added.

Figures showed petrol prices jumped to the highest ever recorded - 145.8p a litre last month - while the cost of used cars also raced higher due to shortages of new vehicles as supply chain issues continue to hit the economy.

The jump in inflation, twice the Bank of England's 2% target rate, will intensify debate over whether interest rates should rise.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund predicted inflation would reach around 5.5% early next year - its highest in 30 years - and warned the Bank not to succumb to "inaction bias".

But the Bank has resisted a rate rise on the grounds that it does not yet know how the Omicron variant is hitting economic activity.

Yael Selfin, economist at consultancy KPMG, said: "Despite today's inflation figures, we expect the Bank to adopt a wait-and-see approach at this week's meeting, allowing for more time to assess the net impact of the Omicron variant."

'Cost crisis'

The inflation figure is also substantially above the most recent figures on average pay rises of 4.3%.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he understood the impact being felt by consumers.

"We know how challenging rising inflation can be for families and households which is why we're spending £4.2bn to support living standards and provide targeted measures for the most vulnerable over the winter months," Mr Sunak said.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said the "figures are a stark illustration of the cost of living crisis facing families this Christmas... The list of price crunches as inflation continues to rise goes on and on."

Meanwhile, the retail price inflation (RPI) measure - which the ONS says is no longer accurate, but which is still used for inflation-linked government bonds and wage-bargaining - rose to 7.1% from 6%, its highest since March 1991.

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

Prices are rising at the fastest rate for a decade, 13 years if you use the ONS' favourite measure that includes owner-occupier housing costs.

Inflation has risen above 5% more quickly than expected by the Bank of England and others, on a path to more than 5.5% by the spring, and it is likely to stay above the Bank's 2% target for the next two years.

All of this reflects the lived experience of us all in petrol forecourts, supermarkets and department stores. The impact on living standards is material with real incomes now likely to be falling again.

It does not make an interest rate rise on Thursday a done deal, given the economic uncertainty surrounding the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The key economic uncertainty for the Bank and the Treasury is now what happens in companies and unions with how wages are set.

When combined with ongoing labour shortages, there is a lot of pressure for companies to give considerable wage rises in the new year.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he welcomes such a move, fear of a spiral of rising wages and prices is precisely what would lead to the Bank of England having to raise rates more quickly than currently expected over the next year.

Given there is little expected respite from energy prices and rising taxes, an interest rate rise on the cards in the next few months, and ongoing Omicron restrictions, the outlook for early 2022 remains challenging for consumers and businesses.