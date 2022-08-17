Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years - live updates

UK inflation cost-of-living crisis economy recession interest rates Bank of England - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Inflation has surged into double digits for the first time in 40 years, piling more pressure on households as they brace for another jump in energy bills.

The consumer price index rose by more than expected to hit 10.1pc last month, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. That’s up from 9.4pc in June and marks the highest level of inflation for more than four decades.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, hit 6.2pc. The retail price index, which is used for pricing some public services including train fares, rose to 12.3pc.

The figures suggest there will be no let-up for British families battling the cost-of-living crisis, with the Bank of England warning that inflation will peak above 13pc later this year.

Food prices were the biggest driver of inflation in July. It comes after figures released by Kantar yesterday showed annual grocery bills will rise by £533 this year as food prices increase at the fastest rate since the financial crisis.

Another sharp increase in the energy price cap is also expected to plunge the UK into a year-long recession and spark the biggest fall in living standards since records began in 1963.

The latest inflation figures will fuel speculation of further sharp interest rate rises after the Bank raised rates to 1.75pc earlier this month. That was its sixth consecutive increase and the biggest in 27 years.

Ladbrokes owner handed record fine over gambling failures

Away from inflation gloom, the owner of Ladbrokes has been handed a record fine for failing to meet gambling standards.

Entain, which also owns Coral, was hit with a £17m penalty from the Gambling Commission due to "serious failures" in social responsibility and anti-money laundering.

Andrew Rhodes, chief executive of the regulator, said that further serious breaches of the rules would make the remove of Entain's licence "a very real possibility".

It's the second time the company has been fined. Ladbrokes and Coral were fined £5.9m before being taken over by GVC, which was renamed Entain in 2020.

A spokesman for the gambling group said: "Entain has entered into the regulatory settlement with the Commission in order to bring the matter to a close and avoid further costly and protracted legal proceedings."

Which prices are rising fastest?

The latest stats show inflation has set in across the economy, with a broad range of goods and services suffering from higher prices.

Szu Ping Chan breaks down the products that have seen the biggest price rises, as well as those that have go cheaper:

The ONS said the average price of a litre of petrol stood at 189.5p in July, compared with 132.6p a year earlier. Diesel prices also climbed to 197.9p, from 135.5p. While prices at the pump have fallen in recent weeks, the overall annual increase stood at 43.7pc in the year to July 2022. The data also laid bare the price rises facing shoppers at the supermarket. The average price of a packet of pasta climbed 24pc over the past year. Dairy products have also soared, with butter prices up 27pc and cheese 17.9pc. Milk is up an average of 28pc over the past year, while prices for skimmed, semi-skimmed and other "low fat" alternatives have climbed even faster, rising by a third over the past year. Meat prices have also soared, with lamb prices up 16.7pc, while condiments like jam and olive oil are up by a fifth. Clothing prices are also up by an average of 6.9pc, while some goods which have traditionally fallen in price as technology improves also rose, including mobile phones. Laptop and computer prices have fallen over the past year. The price of eBooks and camping equipment were among a few other products that have also seen falling prices.

Reaction: Income squeeze will be difficult to ignore

Hussain Mehdi at HSBC Asset Management says more support for households is needed, but this still won't avert a recession.

Inflation continues its upward ascent with no respite expected in the coming months as household energy bills rise even further and services inflation remains bolstered by ongoing labour market resiliency. The extent of the income squeeze now facing households will be difficult to ignore and measures aimed at shielding the most vulnerable are likely. However, overall real spending power will remain very constrained and amid a still hawkish Bank of England, recession this year is a base case outcome. Despite the UK having one of the most challenging economic backdrops among advanced economies, the FTSE 100 has outperformed other major global indices and exposure to blue-chip natural resources firms has been a positive. We remain constructive on the UK market in a backdrop of high commodity prices, while many large-cap value and defensive names can perform well in the current macro environment.

FTSE 100 opens higher after inflation data

The FTSE 100 has shrugged off the latest inflation figures to push higher at the open.

The blue-chip index ticked up 0.1pc to 7,544 points.

Chancellor: I understand times are tough

Here's what Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has to say about the latest inflation figures:

I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing. Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37bn support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months. Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.

Reaction: Policymakers stuck between rock and hard place

Mike Bell at JP Morgan Asset Management warns the continued wage growth poses a dilemma for policymakers.

Rising inflation is really putting the squeeze on real wages, even with strong wage growth. And with the increase in energy bills coming in October, it’s only set to get worse. To avoid a large hit to consumers, significant further fiscal stimulus would be required beyond what is currently being proposed by either candidate to be the next prime minister. However, if enough stimulus is provided to largely offset the hit to consumers, then the Bank of England may well feel the need to continue raising interest rates. This could then pose a risk to consumption and the housing market via higher mortgage costs. So unless wage growth and hence underlying inflationary pressures moderate on their own without a rise in unemployment, UK policymakers are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Reaction: Not all bad news

FX analyst Viraj Patel chimes in with some much-needed optimism, pointing out that it's not all bad news in the latest numbers.

He says that prices in some categories actually fell month on month, but still contributed to annual inflation due to comparisons against last year, when the UK was emerging from lockdown.

⚠️ Also not all bad news when it comes to UK inflation. There's a significant amount of base effects in this report (recall last summer the UK was coming out of lockdown). A lot of components that saw lower monthly prices actually contributed heavily to annual inflation $GBP https://t.co/sMgewtmFRf pic.twitter.com/vtWIKDrrmP — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) August 17, 2022

PwC: Things are going to get a lot worse

Kien Tan, director of retail strategy at PwC, warns the strain on household budgets is only set to get worse.

Following yesterday's confirmation that real earnings declined by a record 3pc in between April and June this year, today's CPI inflation figures confirm that things are going to get a lot worse for retailers – and consumers – before they get better. By far the biggest contribution to today’s record 10.1pc CPI figure came from food prices, with the monthly increase of over 2pc between June and July the highest seen in 20 years, and exceeding last month’s already heightened rate of growth. Supermarkets have had little choice but to pass on price increases from suppliers, themselves contending with unprecedented inflation in raw material and ingredient input costs. This has been particularly acute in labour and utility intensive categories like dairy, with reports of the price of a pint of milk having more than doubled in some stores since the start of the year. Furthermore, the Bank of England reported in its latest Monetary Policy Report that supermarkets expected inflation to increase further in coming months, so there is unlikely to be any let up in the run up to Christmas, particularly as the delayed effect of input cost inflation starts being passed through in other categories such as meat, vegetables and packaged groceries.

Reaction: BoE will stay in hawkish mode

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, says the hotter-than-expected inflation figures are likely to prompt another big interest rate rise.

The rise in CPI inflation from 9.4pc in June to a new 40-year high of 10.1pc in July was the eighth upside surprise in the past ten months. Together with June’s leap in earnings growth, this increases the chances that the Bank of England will opt for a 50 basis point interest rate hike on September 15, rather than 25 basis points. While inflation in the US may now have reached a peak, we still think that CPI inflation in the UK will rise to at least 12.5pc in October and that the Bank of England will raise interest rates from 1.75pc now to 3pc, even when the economy is in recession. That remains a higher forecast than the peak of 2.55pc envisaged by the consensus of analysts.

Pound rises after inflation surge

Sterling has pushed higher against the dollar after the sky-high inflation figures fuelled expectations of further interest rate rises.

The higher-than-expected consumer price index figure will pile pressure on the Bank of England to act aggressively. Earlier this month it raised rates to 1.75pc in the first half-point increase since 1995.

Traders are now betting that the Bank will double rates to 3.5pc by March.

The pound rose as much as 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.2113. Against the euro it was up 0.1pc at 83.93p.

Core inflation keeps rising

Aside from the headline figure, another worrying sign for the Bank of England is the continued rise in core inflation.

This measure strips out volatile food and energy costs, so gives an indication of how price rises are setting in across the wider economy.

Core CPI rose 0.6pc in July to an annual rate of 6.2pc. With food the main driving force behind inflation last month, it's clear the price pressures have become embedded.

CPI rose 0.6% on the month. Usually prices fall in July. Last year they were flat. Food, non-alcoholic beverages and transport made the largest contributions to the monthly rise. pic.twitter.com/V6VjJgTdNk — Keith Church (@keithbchurch) August 17, 2022

Pressure mounts on Bank of England

The higher-than-expected inflation figure will add more pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to keep a lid on price rises, writes my colleague Szu Ping Chan.

Policymakers have lifted the cost of borrowing six times in a row to 1.75pc in a bid to cool the economy. But the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates did not expect inflation to hit double digits until September. The Bank believes price rises will peak in October, though some analysts believe inflation will climb even higher at the start of next year, when the energy price cap could soar above £4,000.

ONS: Price rises wide-ranging

Grant Fitzner, ONS chief economist, said:

A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month. Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices. Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July. Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year while air fares also increased. The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.

Food drives prices higher in July

Once again, surging energy bills are one of the main driving forces behind surging inflation.

But the data shows food was the biggest factor behind the jump in prices in July as Brits were forced to splash out more on their supermarket shop.

The largest movements came from bread and cereals (0.06 percentage points), milk, cheese and eggs (0.05 percentage points), and vegetables (including tubers), meat, sugar, jam, honey, syrup, chocolate and confectionary, which each contributed 0.04 percentage points to the change in the annual rate.

ONS inflation food - ONS

Inflation surges by more than expected

The numbers are in and they're even worse than expected.

Inflation has soared into double figures, with the consumer price index hitting 10.1pc in July. That's more severe than the 9.8pc economists had been predicting.

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Good morning.

We start the day with another set of eye-watering inflation figures highlighting the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The consumer price index rose to 10.1pc in July – up from 9.4pc the previous month and the highest in four decades, according to the ONS.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, hit 6.2pc. The retail price, which is used for pricing some public services including train fares, rose to 12.3pc.

The numbers highlight the strain on British families, with inflation forecast to surge above 13pc later in the year after another jump in energy bills.

The Bank of England has also warned that the UK will be plunged into a deep recession, with households facing the biggest fall in living standards on record.

