Record petrol prices drive inflation to 40-year high - live updates

UK inflation CPI cost-of-living crisis Bank of England interest rates recession - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Inflation rose to yet another 40-year high last month, driven by a record surge in pump prices.

The consumer price index hit 9.4pc in June, up from 9.1pc the previous month and slightly ahead of economists’ forecasts, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Surging fuel prices were the biggest contributor to higher inflation. Petrol prices rose 18.1p over the month – the sharpest increase since records began in 1990.

The jump in prices may also reflect higher spending during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, which is expected to hit economic growth for the month.

The retail price index ticked up marginally to 11.8pc from 11.7pc in May. However, core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – fell back slightly to 5.8pc.

It comes after data from Kantar showed grocery price inflation soared 9.9pc over the last month, meaning shoppers will have to fork out at least an extra £454 for their food bills over the year.

The figures are likely to pile more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates aggressively at next month’s MPC meeting.

The Bank has forecast that inflation will peak at more than 11pc in October when the energy price cap rises again. But it must also balance efforts to curb prices with the risk of tipping Britain into a recession.

PwC: Tough time ahead for retailers

With inflation expected to peak in the autumn, retailers will be worried about their key trading period in the run-up to Christmas, says Lisa Hooker at PwC.

While energy prices – both household utilities and petrol – continued to be the biggest contributors to the increase in inflation in June, food, hospitality and leisure were the only other areas to see big increases compared with May, with almost all other categories unchanged or slightly declining. With input price pressure due to commodity price increases and labour shortages, it’s no surprise that supermarkets have had to start to pass on price increases to shoppers. We’ve already seen more shoppers trading down to own label, and manufacturers adjusting pack sizes – so-called ‘shrinkflation’ – to try and help customers manage increasing grocery bills. Looking ahead, there is no sign that the grocery price increases will abate for the rest of the year. Combined with the anticipated energy price cap increase in autumn and falling consumer confidence more generally, there’s likely to be a squeeze in discretionary spending. It’s already started as we can see from retailer profit warnings. Without a significant easing of the inflation burden in the autumn, it’s looking like it will be a difficult Golden Quarter for retailers.

Reaction: Inflation hits luxury goods for first time

Matt Jochim, partner at McKinsey & Company, says even the luxury sector isn't immune from the cost-of-living crunch.

Consumers are trading down. Shoppers are switching brands, trying private label brands, and shifting to discount stores. McKinsey research shows 77pc of shoppers switched to a low cost or private label brand for household products, 61pc for healthcare, beauty, and baby products, and 46pc for alcohol. It’s also the first time we are seeing inflation bite in luxury items like jewellery. More than two thirds (69pc) of UK consumers lack confidence in the UK economy and 74pc expect prices to continue to rise for the next 12 months.

Reaction: Inflation on track for double digits

Hussain Mehdi at HSBC Asset Management also warns the worst is yet to come, with inflation set to top double digits for the first time since the early 1980s.

The intense cost-of-living squeeze is putting significant pressure on the UK’s consumer-led economy and means the risk of recession is high. Nevertheless, the Bank of England is likely to remain in uber-hawkish mode as it attempts to counter the risk of a wage-price spiral developing with recent data suggesting a still hot labour market that is contributing to domestic inflationary pressures. We think a 50bp hike at the August meeting is likely as well as further tightening at subsequent meetings this year. However, despite this difficult economic backdrop, UK equity market performance has been relatively resilient this year with blue chip indices finding support coming from higher commodity prices and exposure to value and defensive names, as well as limited tech sector exposure.

Reaction: More pain on the way

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, warns more pain is on the way for families.

With further energy bill increases due to take effect from October, the peak in inflation is still some way off, and is not expected to return to the 2pc target before mid-2024. This means more pain is on the way for household budgets as the high rate of inflation continues to outpace wage growth, bringing down the real value of incomes across the UK.

Grocery prices keep rising

As well a the record increase in pump prices, there are also worrying signs of runaway grocery inflation.

Tim Wallace digs into the numbers:

Food prices climbed by almost 10pc, the sharpest increase since March 2008 when Britain was reeling from the financial crisis and the weak pound sent import costs surging. Flour is up by almost one-fifth on the year, with bread up 9.7pc and pasta 15.9pc. Meat prices are up by one-tenth compared to June 2021, with a beef roasting joint now averaging £11.31 per kilogram, lamb chops at £16.07 per kg, and pork sausages £5.81 for the same weight. A pint of milk now costs 55p, up from 42p a year ago. The cost of home furnishings is up by almost 15pc, with garden furniture up one-quarter. Fridges and freezers cost 13.1pc more than they did a year ago, amid widespread supply problems in part due to a lack of microchips required for the machines’ electronics. For similar reasons a new car will set you back 7pc more now than it did a year ago, the biggest increase since records began in 1997. However second-hand cars became a little cheaper on the month, though prices remain around 15pc higher than they were in June 2021.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open even after new figures showed inflation at a fresh 40-year high.

The blue-chip index rose 0.5pc to 7,332 points.

How do we compare to other countries?

The UK isn't alone in its inflation crisis. Russia's war in Ukraine, combined with continued supply chain troubles sparked by the pandemic, mean price pressures are being felt around the world.

But at 9.4pc, Britain's inflation rate stands above that of the eurozone and the US. It's just behind Ireland's.

Switzerland's inflation stood at just 3.4pc last month, though that's still a 29-year high for the country.

It could be worse, though. Turkey's rate of inflation jumped to almost 80pc last month...

Reaction: Price rises 'aren't scary'

Not all analysts think the Bank of England should act more aggressively.

FX specialist Viraj Patel argues that June's price gains aren't "scary" in the same way as during the first quarter of this year.

Instead, he says most of the rises are more "normal" and points to some marginal improvements.

He raises the question of whether a big 50 basis-point rate rise by the Bank of England would be the result of peer pressure from other central banks and fighting talk from the Tory leadership candidates.

⚠️ Another UK CPI chart... are we seeing the 'scary' price gains like in Q1 this year? Nope... most of the basket moving towards more 'normal' price hikes. Marignally improving. So if the BoE hikes 50bps... how much of this is peer pressure? (other CBs & Tory tough talk) $GBP https://t.co/2IWPE1FnAK pic.twitter.com/zUPcmjAlRr — Viraj Patel (@VPatelFX) July 20, 2022

Reaction: Bar has been met for bigger rate hike

Hugh Gimber at JP Morgan Asset Management also thinks the Bank should raise rates by 50 basis points.

At the Bank of England’s last meeting, policymakers stressed their commitment to tighten policy more forcefully if they see signs that inflation is increasingly persistent. That is exactly what this report has delivered. Goods inflation is still pushing higher, while the acceleration in more domestically generated services inflation will be of particular concern given its “stickier” nature. Taken in aggregate with yesterday’s wage growth data, it appears clear that the bar has been met for the Bank to increase interest rates by 0.5pc in early August.

IoD: Bank of England feels the pressure from inflation

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says the Bank of England will be under pressure to take tougher action on inflation.

The headline inflation figure continues to be driven by the increased cost of household fuel and transport, combined with higher prices in the hospitality sector compared to a year ago. The latest monthly increase is primarily due to the rising price of petrol, with the average price of a litre rising by 18p in June. The last month has also seen a price rise in some detailed food categories notably dairy products, where prices had fallen a year ago. Much of the explanation for the inflation rate is international. But given that further rises in the headline rate are expected when the household energy cap is increased in the autumn, the Bank of England is nevertheless feeling the pressure to demonstrate it is doing everything within its power to tackle those components of inflation that are home-grown.

Price rise breakdown

Let's break down the figures in a little bit more detail.

As mentioned, fuel prices were the biggest driving force behind June's rise in inflation. They partially offset a decline in prices for second-hand cars, as well as audio-visual equipment.

But the pain is still spreading throughout the economy.

Restaurants and accommodation prices rose 8.6pc in June, up from 7.6pc in May. Food and non-alcoholic drink prices surged by 9.8pc – the most since March 2009.

Producer price index hits 45-year high

If there were any doubts that more pain is on the way, the producer price index should put those to bed.

PPI, which measures the price of goods leaving factories, jumped to 16.5pc in June from 15.7pc the previous month. That's the highest since September 1977.

The increase was driven by the fastest ever rise in raw material prices. Metals and non-metallic minerals as well as food products were the main contributors, according to the ONS.

PPI is often considered a measure of inflation before it hits consumers, so the numbers suggest shop prices will just keep rising.

ONS PPI - ONS

What will Bailey do?

Andrew Bailey Mansion House - Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

With the latest inflation figures coming in even higher than expected at 9.4pc, all eyes will now by on the Bank of England.

Here's more from my colleagues Tom Rees and Simon Foy:

The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest increase in interest rates for almost 30 years, Governor Andrew Bailey suggested as he hit back against a barrage of attacks by Tory leadership candidates. Mr Bailey said rate-setters have put a 50 basis point increase “on the table” for the next meeting in August, the strongest signal yet that the Bank will step up efforts to bring inflation down from a 40-year high. The Governor last night also launched a staunch defence of the Bank of England, warning that its independence is “now more important than ever” following unprecedented criticism from Prime Minister hopefuls. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has already voted for five back-to-back rises after inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1pc, taking the base rate from 0.1pc to a post-financial crisis high of 1.25pc. But Mr Bailey signalled the Bank could quicken the pace of rate rises from 25 basis points to 50 in what would be the biggest hike since 1995, before it gained independence.

Forecourt chaos pushes up prices

The latest ONS figures also show how much of an impact surging pump prices have had on inflation.

Transport – which primarily consists of petrol and diesel – gained 1.6pc percentage points in June, making it the largest upward contribution to the wider rate of inflation.

Petrol prices rose 18.1p over the month, marking the biggest increase since records began in 1990.

CPI ONS transport - ONS

Core inflation slows

For the optimists, there's one glimmer of hope in the numbers.

The core consumer price index – which excludes volatile food and energy costs – actually fell back slightly to 5.8pc in June from 5.9pc the previous month.

This could be taken as a good sign that inflationary pressures in the wider economy are beginning to slow, even as the energy shock caused by Russia's war in Ukraine continues.

It's unlikely to offer much relief, though. With the energy price cap set to rise again in October, all signs point to further increases in inflation. The Bank of England expects CPI to peak above 11pc later in the year.

What's driving inflation?

Once again, it was energy bills that drove inflation to new highs in June.

Contributions to housing and housing services – which includes gas and electricity bills – as well as transport, which includes petrol and diesel prices, account for around half the annual consumer price index, according to the ONS.

ONS CPI - ONS

ONS: Raw material prices surge at fastest pace on record

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said:

Annual inflation again rose to stand at its highest rate for over 40 years. The increase was driven by rising fuel and food prices, these were only slightly offset by falling second-hand car prices. The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by higher metal and food prices respectively. These increases saw raw materials post their highest annual increase on record, with manufactured goods at a 45-year high.

Chart: Inflation hits new 40-year high

Inflation rises again

Good morning.

Another month, another rise in inflation.

The consumer price index jumped to 9.4pc in June – up from 9.1pc the previous month and another 40-year high.

Once again, energy and food were the main driving forces behind the increase, which also covered spending during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The figures are likely to increase the pressure on the Bank of England to deliver a sharp rise in interest rates at next month’s MPC meeting.

The Bank has forecast that inflation will peak at more than 11pc in October when the energy price cap rises again. However, it must also balance efforts to curb prices with the risk of tipping Britain into a recession.

