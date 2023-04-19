Inflation remains above 10pc as food prices soar - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has revealed its latest inflation data - Belinda Jiao / Alamy Stock Photo

Inflation once again failed to below 10pc for the first time since August, maintaining pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

The consumer price index fell to 10.1pc in March, down from a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, it remains in double digits, where it has been since August last year. Economists had expected the figure to fall to 9.8pc.

It had also been expected to fall back into single digits last month before an unexpected increase to 10.4pc amid soaring food prices.

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices were the key driver of inflation, rising by 19.2pc in the year to March.

Vegetable shortages had helped push food and non-alcohol prices up to 18.2pc in February, reflecting the sharpest increase in more than 45 years.

07:18 AM

Falling cost of petrol and heating oil behind drop in inflation

As inflation fell to 10.1pc in March, Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, said:

Inflation eased slightly in March, but remains at a high level. The main drivers of the decline were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs, both of which fell after sharp rises at the same time last year. Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago.

07:13 AM

We are 'on track' to halve inflation, insists Hunt

As inflation remained above 10pc, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

These figures reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses. We are on track to do this – with the OBR forecasting we will halve inflation this year - and we'll continue supporting people with cost-of-living support worth an average of £3,300 per household over this year and last, funded through windfall taxes on energy profits.

07:08 AM

Bank of England had expected inflation to fall to 9.2pc

Despite falling in March, Britain's inflation rate was the highest in Western Europe.

Last month the Bank of England said it expected inflation to "fall significantly" in the second quarter. In February, the Bank of England had forecast March inflation of 9.2pc.

While inflation is likely to fall naturally as the sharp increases in energy prices seen last year fall out of the annual comparison, the Bank is trying to judge how fast it will decline.

Recent indicators have looked mixed on that front, with data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected wage growth. Business surveys however show cooling cost and selling price pressure.

Financial markets on Tuesday pointed to a roughly 80pc chance that the BoE will raise interest rates next month.

07:07 AM

Inflation remains above 10pc

The rate of consumer prices index inflation decreased to 10.1pc in March from 10.4pc in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Annual inflation has slowed following a rise in Feb 2023:



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 8.9% in the 12 months to Mar 2023, down from 9.2% in Feb 2023

▪️ CPI rose by 10.1%, down from 10.4%



➡ https://t.co/xKfB2k07mc pic.twitter.com/Ab0eVpqiiN — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 19, 2023

07:05 AM

Good morning

Inflation has remained above 10pc as soaring food prices heap pressure on households.

The consumer prices index slipped to 10.1pc in March, down from 10.4pc in February.

However, economists had expected the figure to drop into single digits for the first time since August last year.

What happened overnight

Asian equities fell as traders weighed earnings from Wall Street and Chinese stocks were hit by shareholders' plans to trim their stakes.

MSCI's Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4oc while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid as much as 1.5pc before paring losses.

Shares of some Korean drama production studios also slipped after Netflix's subscriber numbers trailed Wall Street estimates.

Wall Street's main equity indexes closed little changed on Wall Street following a mixed set of corporate earnings reports, including Goldman Sachs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1pc to 4,154.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1pc to 33,976.63.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also fell less than 0.1pc to 12,153.41.

The yields on longer-dated US government bonds retreated after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank could only have one more interest rate hike ahead.

The yield on 10-year Treasury dipped by 1.3 basis points to 3.578pc, while the two-year US Treasury yield climbed 2.8 basis points to 4.216pc.