Inflation rate hike hits home for Toronto-area mom

·3 min read
Prudence Nkwamen, who works at home in a high-rise condo in Markham, Ont., says inflation is making savings harder, and she&#39;s not able to minimize costs. (Submitted by Prudence Nkwamen - image credit)
Prudence Nkwamen, who works at home in a high-rise condo in Markham, Ont., says inflation is making savings harder, and she's not able to minimize costs. (Submitted by Prudence Nkwamen - image credit)

For a Markham, Ont. mother of one, Canada's inflation rate means having to make sacrifices.

Prudence Nkwamen, who works at home in a high-rise condo, says she is being careful with her money to make sure her 15-month-old daughter, Serena Dior, has everything she needs.

That means eating restaurant food less, spending less on her own personal needs and buying fewer expensive items at the grocery store. Nkwamen says higher prices at the pump mean she is less inclined to use a car and is opting for cheaper ways of getting around.

"This is a drastic concern for me right now," Nkwamen told CBC News Network on Wednesday. "We have to prioritize the baby's needs and make sure that she's good to go."

Canada's inflation rate jumped 6.7 per cent in March year-over-year, Statistics Canada reported. The March increase in the consumer price index was the highest since January 1991, when inflation increased 6.9 per cent and the GST was introduced.

Statistics Canada said prices rose across all eight major components: food; shelter; household operations, furnishings and equipment; clothing and footwear; transportation; health and personal care; recreation, education and reading; and alcohol, tobacco and cannabis.

The federal agency said the increase comes as the housing market remains hot, supply chain problems persist and Russia continues its war in Ukraine, a conflict that has affected energy, commodity and agricultural markets.

Kevin Page, president and CEO of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa, said he thinks inflation has become a real concern.

The former parliamentary budget officer said he thinks people are sitting around the kitchen table asking themselves questions.

"'How are we going to deal with these higher food prices? How are we going to deal with the higher gas prices?' You can't avoid them," he told CBC News Network on Wednesday.

"People are trying to adjust their budgets for this stuff."

Page said the increase is historic and it's likely the numbers will drift upwards before they come down. He said consumers should expect to deal with high prices for the next year or year and a half.

"As consumers managing shrinking disposable incomes, they're going to have to kind of find ways that they can do little shortcuts, adjust their food budgets, travel in different ways, use public transit, ride your bicycle more. We're all going to have to adjust over the next year."

Transportation costs pushing up price of groceries

Statistics Canada said gas prices increased 11.8 per cent month-over-month in March. The increase came after a 6.9 per cent rise in February. Year-over-year, people paid 39.8 per cent more for gas in March, the federal agency said.

Grocery store prices rose 8.7 per cent year-over-year, the fastest annual rate since March 2009.

"Increases in input prices and transportation costs continued to put upward pressure on grocery prices," Statistics Canada said.

As for Nkwamen, all this inflation is making saving harder..

"It's a challenge right now. And there are other expenses, even before we consider my baby's needs," she said.

"I'm not able to minimize costs. I'm making those sacrifices in order to meet up with the day-to-day care of my household."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'We're paying more for everything': Canada's inflation rate soars beyond predictions

    The cost of living in Canada just keeps getting more expensive, with the inflation rate rising to 6.7 per cent in March, exceeding economists' expectations. Abigail Bimman looks at what's fuelling soaring food prices, how you can cope, and why experts say there may be no end in sight.

  • 2nd boosters of COVID-19 vaccine begin today for people 50-plus

    Second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available starting today to New Brunswickers aged 50 or older, if at least five months have passed since their last dose. But shots might not be available at all 190 participating pharmacies right away, says the president of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association. "Each individual pharmacy would be different and unique in regards to their plan to offer the vaccine," said Andrew Drover. "Some will do it by appointment only, while others will do

  • Imprisoned Navalny urges France to vote for Macron because of Le Pen’s Russia links

    He accused Marine Le Pen of receiving a €9 million loan from the First Czech-Russian Bank, ‘Putin’s notorious money-laundering outfit’

  • Fears of tactical nuclear strike grow as posturing Vladimir Putin flexes military muscles

    From the comfort of his Kremlin office, Vladimir Putin watched as a Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile smashed into a target in Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula, almost 5,500 miles away, on Wednesday.

  • I tried Joanna Gaines' go-to egg dish for family brunch and it's a definite crowd-pleaser

    In the first episode of "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" season two, she showed viewers how to make her favorite brunch spread.

  • Israeli war planes strike Gaza after rocket attack

    Israel carried out air strikes in central Gaza before dawn on Thursday after a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory landed in Israel, Hamas officials and Israeli military sources said. Two training camps used by Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the blockaded enclave, and no casualties were reported, witnesses said. Israeli war planes struck a security post and part of an underground site used to produce rocket engines, the Israeli military said in a statement.

  • Can 'one-way masking' really protect you from COVID on a crowded plane?

    As airlines lift their long-standing mask mandate, uneasy travelers still have the power to protect themselves — even when everyone else on board is going maskless.

  • Windsor-Essex public school board to ask province to reintroduce COVID-19 measures

    The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is looking to see the return of public health measures like masking in the classroom as the pandemic sees a resurgence. The board voted in favour of sending a letter to Ontario's education minister, the chief medical officer of health and the local acting medical officer of health, calling for them to consider reinstating public health measures. The motion didn't specify which measures in particular the board was calling for, leaving that i

  • Mariupol official warns of 'last days' as Russia demands Ukrainian troops surrender

    Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol is facing its “last days, if not hours,” a commander in the besieged city revealed this week as Russian forces gave Ukrainian soldiers until noon on Wednesday to surrender.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;