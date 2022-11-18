Inflation pushing more French people into poverty, Catholic charity warns

Skipping meals or going into debt, a difficult daily choice made by hundreds of thousands of people in France due to a limited budget. In its annual report, the Secours Catholique charity said they were concerned about the impact of ever-rising inflation on families.

Nearly half of the households that sought help from Secours Catholique in France in 2021 have an insufficient budget to feed themselves on a daily basis, the charity warned in its annual report on poverty published on Thursday.

"These people do not live, they survive, they are constantly calculating," Véronique Devise, president of Secours Catholique told AFP.

People helped by the French charity earned an average of €548 per month in 2021, well below the poverty line, established at around €1,100 per month for a single person.

Necessary expenses such as rent, electricity bills, insurance represent nearly 60 percent of the income of these households, according to the report.

If we take into account other expenses such as the repayment of debts or transport costs, 48 percent of households helped by Secours Catholique have a living allowance of less than €5 per day per personne.

"With this, you have to buy food, hygiene products, get dressed", the charity points out, estimating the minimum food expenditure at €7 per day and per person.

For Véronique Devise, this situation "is not acceptable" and "the government must absolutely take up this issue of the poorest 10 percent of society".

Impossible choices

Secours Catholique helped 938,000 people in France in 2021, with single mothers representing a quarter of them.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

'One in four' Europeans suffer financial hardship as food, energy prices soar

Decades of human progress set back by global crises, UN warns

Better data key in ambitious EU plan to eradicate homelessness by 2030