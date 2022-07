Breaking News image

Surging inflation led interest payments on government debt to hit the highest amount for June on record.

Interest payments paid by the government for last month hit £19.4bn.

It pushed government borrowing for the month up from a year earlier to the second highest level on record.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £22.9bn in June, up £4.1bn from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.