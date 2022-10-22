Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

  • FILE - People holds banners and placards as they attend a RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union train strike rally outside King's Cross railway station, in London, June 25, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
    1/5

    Europe Inflation Unrest

    FILE - People holds banners and placards as they attend a RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union train strike rally outside King's Cross railway station, in London, June 25, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A man clenches his fists during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 20, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, file)
    2/5

    Europe Inflation Unrest

    FILE - A man clenches his fists during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 20, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Protesters hold a banner that reads, "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration, in Nantes, western France, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, file)
    3/5

    Europe Inflation Unrest

    FILE - Protesters hold a banner that reads, "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration, in Nantes, western France, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Protestors hold flares during a demonstration for salary raise, in Paris, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
    4/5

    Europe Inflation Unrest

    FILE - Protestors hold flares during a demonstration for salary raise, in Paris, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE- Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham prior to the Conservative Party conference at the ICC, Birmingham, England, Oct. 1, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)
    5/5

    Europe Inflation Unrest

    FILE- Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham prior to the Conservative Party conference at the ICC, Birmingham, England, Oct. 1, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People holds banners and placards as they attend a RMT (The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) union train strike rally outside King's Cross railway station, in London, June 25, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)
FILE - A man clenches his fists during a protest outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 20, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, file)
FILE - Protesters hold a banner that reads, "who sows misery reaps anger" during a demonstration, in Nantes, western France, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, file)
FILE - Protestors hold flares during a demonstration for salary raise, in Paris, Oct. 18, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)
FILE- Protesters burn symbolic energy bills outside the ICC in Birmingham prior to the Conservative Party conference at the ICC, Birmingham, England, Oct. 1, 2022. Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with spiralling living costs and threatens to unleash political turmoil. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)
KELVIN CHAN
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) — In Romania, protesters blew horns and banged drums to voice their dismay over the rising cost of living. People across France took to the streets to demand pay increases that keep pace with inflation. Czech demonstrators rallied against government handling of the energy crisis. British railway staff and German pilots held strikes to push for better pay as prices rise.

Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action.

Europeans have seen their energy bills and food prices soar because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite natural gas prices falling from record summer highs and governments allocating a whopping 576 billion euros (over $566 billion) in energy relief to households and businesses since September 2021, according to the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, it's not enough for some protesters.

Energy prices have driven inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency to a record 9.9%, making it harder for people to buy what they need. Some see little choice but to hit the streets.

“Today, people are obliged to use pressure tactics in order to get an increase" in pay, said Rachid Ouchem, a medic who was among more than 100,000 people that joined protest marches this week in multiple French cities.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe, according to risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. European leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, sending the country weapons and pledging or being forced to wean their economies off cheap Russian oil and natural gas, but the transition hasn't been easy and threatens to erode public support.

“There’s no quick fix to the energy crisis," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. “And if anything, inflation looks like it might be worse next year than it has been this year.”

That means the link between economic pressure and popular opinion on the war in Ukraine “will really be tested,” he said.

In France, where inflation is running at 6.2%, the lowest in the 19 eurozone countries, rail and transport workers, high school teachers and public hospital employees heeded a call Tuesday by an oil workers’ union to demand salary increases and protest government intervention in strikes by refinery workers that have caused gasoline shortages.

Days later, thousands of Romanians joined a Bucharest rally to protest the cost of energy, food and other essentials that organizers said were sending millions of workers into poverty.

In the Czech Republic, huge flag-waving crowds in Prague last month demanded the pro-Western coalition government resign, criticizing its support of European Union’s sanctions against Russia. They also slammed the government for not doing enough to help households and businesses squeezed by energy costs.

While another protest is scheduled in Prague next week, the actions have not translated to political change so far, with the country's ruling coalition winning a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house during an election this month.

British rail workers, nurses, port workers, lawyers and others have staged a string of strikes in recent months demanding pay raises that match inflation running at a four-decade high of 10.1%.

Trains ground to a halt during the transit actions, while recent strikes by Lufthansa pilots in Germany and other airline and airport workers across Europe seeking higher pay in line with inflation have disrupted flights.

Truss' failed economic stimulus plan, which involved sweeping tax cuts and tens of billions of pounds (dollars) in aid for household and businesses' energy bills without a clear plan to pay for them, illustrates the bind that governments are in.

They “have very little room for maneuver,” Soltvedt said.

So far, the saving grace has been a milder than usual October in Europe, which means less demand for gas to heat homes, Soltvedt said.

However, “if we do end up with unexpected disruption to the supply of gas from Europe this winter, then, you know, we’ll probably see an even further increase in civil unrest, risk and government instability," he said.

Latest Stories

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex