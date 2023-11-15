Inflation plunge will be cheered by Bank of England but don't expect interest rate cuts soon, economists warn

The latest plunge in inflation to 4.6% will be cheered on Downing Street and Threadneedle Street alike (ES Composite)

The latest plunge in inflation to 4.6% will be cheered on Downing Street and Threadneedle Street alike, but economists today warned that it will not be enough for the Bank of England to think about cutting interest rates.

A sharp decline in the space of price rises was seen as almost certain as the new, lower, energy price cap came into effect at the start of October, reducing the amount spent on heating bills. But the rate fell even more quickly than City economists or the Bank had predicted.

The decline has been hailed as a key victory for Rishi Sunak, who pledged to halve inflation, but it is also a win for the Bank of England, which hiked interest rates 14 times in its effort to bring inflation back down to its 2% target, before back-to-back pauses at its last two meetings.

Threadneedle Street may have been paying closer attention to core inflation - which strips out food and energy prices for a clearer picture of the long-term trends on prices. That rate fell to 5.7%, the lowest rate since March 2022.

Markets were already confident that the Bank of England is not going to raise interest rates again, but today’s tumble makes that a near-certainty, and could put interest rate cuts on the table by early next year.

However, Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist, Raymond James Investment Services, said that the Bank will still be reluctant to think about cuts until wage growth slows.

“This sends a clear sign that the Bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes are paying off, albeit slowly and at the expense of subdued economic activity.

“The Bank has warned that the labour market and trends in wage growth will be further determinants for how fast inflationary pressures subside. Data earlier this week showed that average earnings are still far above levels deemed consistent with the 2% medium term target, and so despite today’s CPI fall the Bank will likely feel vindicated in continuing its guarded approach to interest rate policy.”

Story continues

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “We think the Bank won’t feel comfortable cutting interest rates until late in 2024 rather than in mid-2024 as priced into financial markets.”

Before today, markets priced in only a one-in-ten chance of another hike, but thought cuts weren’t likely until June of next year. That is likely to change as markets open.

Stocks are likely to rise on the news. US shares soared yesterday on slower-than-expected inflation in the world’s largest economy.