Inflation picks up speed again, rising to 3.3 per cent in Canada

Food prices have been a major driver of inflation in Canada. (GETTY)

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July from a year ago, according to Statistics Canada.

The increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up from a 2.8 per cent jump in June.

Economists had forecast July’s annualized rate would edge into the three per cent range.

More to come.

