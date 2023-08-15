Inflation picks up speed again, rising to 3.3 per cent in Canada
Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July from a year ago, according to Statistics Canada.
The increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up from a 2.8 per cent jump in June.
Economists had forecast July’s annualized rate would edge into the three per cent range.
Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.
