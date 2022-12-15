Inflation has passed its peak, says Bank of England

andrew bailey - LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Bank of England has said inflation has now passed its peak as it announced another increase in interest rates, capping off the biggest annual rise in borrowing costs since 1988.

Threadneedle Street voted to boost rates by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5pc. However, there was a three-way split over how to tackle inflation with two rebelling rate-setters calling for a pause in tightening and another wanting a larger 0.75 percentage point rise.

In a letter to the Chancellor, Governor Andrew Bailey said he believes inflation has now peaked after new figures this week revealed that price growth slowed from a 41-year high in November.

Despite weaker inflation, the Bank suggested it is increasingly concerned about the pace of wage rises in the private sector and signalled that rates will have to go even higher to avoid persistent price growth.

It was the ninth straight increase in Bank rate and means that this year rates have risen by 3.25 percentage points in the biggest surge since the late 1980s.

However, it marked a slowing from the massive 0.75 percentage point increase at the Bank’s previous meeting in November.

The Bank joined the world’s top central banks in pivoting towards a slower pace of rate rises amid signs that inflation is starting to come under control. This week the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have also moderated their interest rate rises from 0.75 percentage points to 0.5. Like the Bank of England, both have signalled more increases to borrowing costs are ahead.

Mr Bailey told Jeremy Hunt: “Inflation is expected to remain very high in the next few months as global and domestic factors continue to push up consumer price inflation. CPI inflation is then expected to fall gradually into the spring of next year.”

He said one major risk facing the Bank is pay pressures continuing to build after warning that private sector wages have “increased significantly over the second half of the year” and faster than expected.

Story continues

There was a three-way split on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as it struggled to agree on the action required to tame inflation amid growing recession fears. Six members of the MPC backed a 0.5 percentage point increase in Bank rate but one, Catherine Mann, wanted a bigger rise and two, Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, voted for a pause in tightening.

The MPC delivered a slightly brighter outlook for the economy but still warned that Britain is heading into a prolonged recession as households are battered by the highest inflation in four decades.

It said that Mr Hunt's Autumn Statement measures, including the extension of energy support for households, would boost GDP by 0.4pc over the next year and lower its inflation forecast by 0.75 percentage points by mid 2022.

The Bank predicted that GDP will fall 0.1pc in the final three months of 2022, 0.2 percentage points stronger than expected in November, while the third quarter was also better than feared.