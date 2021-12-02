Inflation, pandemic wave hitting euro zone recovery at early stage: ECB's Panetta

FILE PHOTO: Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta is seen standing in a corridor of the Bank of Italy ahead of his appointment to the European Central Bank's executive committee

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone's recovery from a pandemic shock is still incomplete and the recent inflation shock along with a new pandemic wave are endangering the rebound, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Thursday.

"The inflationary spike stemming from global supply shocks and the resurgence in the pandemic are hitting the euro area at an early stage of its recovery," Panetta told a conference.

"Not only are we still some distance from having returned the economy to its pre pandemic trend, but services activity and investment remain well below their pre pandemic levels," he said.

