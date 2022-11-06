Inflation 'miscalculation' threatens to derail Joe Biden's midterms

Szu Ping Chan
·7 min read
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event in support of the re-election campaign of US Representative Mike Levin, at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, on November 3, 2022 - SAUL LOEB/ AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event in support of the re-election campaign of US Representative Mike Levin, at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California, on November 3, 2022 - SAUL LOEB/ AFP

Cleveland's skyline has changed dramatically over the past hundred years.

The plants that used to make gun and engine parts for B-29 aircraft during the Second World War are long closed, and the city is now best known for its medical breakthroughs via the Cleveland Clinic, which employs more than 50,000 people.

A huge retail complex sits on a former steel finishing mill site in the heart of the city, though the blast furnaces and chimneys that tower over the now abandoned plants serve as a constant reminder that this is Rust Belt territory.

But whether it is cars, chemicals or cataract surgery, businesses in Cleveland are facing the same challenges. Prices are rising. Talent is scarce. And economic and political uncertainty is growing.

Americans vote in the midterms this week against a backdrop of price rises that have hit a 40-year high. Inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, currently stands at 8.2pc. The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to their highest in 14 years to try to keep a lid on price growth, pushing up borrowing costs for households and businesses in the process.

Petrol prices are above $5 a gallon in some parts of the country, almost double the price when Joe Biden was elected president in 2020. The cost of living has jumped.

Many voters will have this on their minds as they head to the ballot box. A recent CNN poll showed 71pc of Republican voters believed the economy was the biggest issue when deciding how to vote in the midterms, compared with 27pc of Democrats.

President Biden's approval rating has dropped to a new low over fears about how long stubbornly high inflation will last.

Republicans have sharpened their criticisms of Biden’s management of the economy. Attack ads have even dubbed it "Bidenflation". Meanwhile, Donald Trump is waiting in the wings to have another shot at the White House. The former president is expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid after next week's poll. 

Concerns about inflation stretch from the living room to the boardroom. "Businesses are certainly concerned about inflation," says Baiju Shah, president of the Greater Cleveland Partnership.

"Many are passing on higher costs to customers in order to remain in business but they're not able to pass on everything because of competition."

Strong demand has helped to protect profit margins, but many companies are also facing higher staffing costs too. "Worries about labour costs are especially acute for financial roles," says Shah. "They've already been paying significantly more, but companies here are also competing with New York and San Francisco on talent costs because remote work has opened up opportunities there, so that's felt."

Shah says entry level workers are also commanding higher salaries. "Starting wages are up dramatically," he says. "Employers are paying significant signing bonuses for production, retail or service workers to join their organisations. And they're concerned about the ability to retain those workers in spite of greater wages because of the competitive environment. Cleveland's Lincoln Electric started offering £10,000 sign-on bonuses last year to try to tempt skilled workers to apply.”

American workers complain everything is going up. Rents, restaurant meals, cars, food. Analysis by Goldman Sachs shows the price of around half of the inflation basket tracked by the Federal Reserve is rising by more than 6pc a year.

A shortage of parts during the pandemic led to a surge in second-hand car prices, which is only just starting to abate.

Randy Krozner, a former Federal Reserve official, knows this all too well. When he moved back to Chicago recently after living in London for more than two years, he thought it was time to buy a new car when his 2004 Audi A4 wouldn't start after lying dormant for two years.

"The question was, do I spend thousands of dollars to get it working again? Or do I just buy a new one? And it was so expensive to buy any car that I decided to keep it running."

Krozner believes the post-pandemic surge in inflation will come back to haunt him.

"The Biden team made a miscalculation," he says. "They were focusing on spending more to garner votes and they thought that would make people feel happy. But their economic stimulus came on top of a lot of stimulus that had come before that."

The professor of economics at Chicago Booth says Covid took the economy into uncharted territory.

"One thing that nobody fully anticipated is how difficult it is to restart an economy that has been completely shut down," he says.

"You can't just turn the lights off and then back on again. And demand shifted dramatically within a few months. Peloton is a classic example, where everybody wanted one, and then by the time they invested enough to make more, nobody wanted a Peloton. And it was very difficult to predict how that demand would shift.”

Krozner says this, combined with big stimulus cheques from the government, was only going to end one way. "The Biden administration thought it would be positive for them because it would keep the unemployment rate low. But the chickens were always coming home to roost. When you have a demand stimulus and supply constraints, the thing that can happen is that prices go up."

History suggests getting inflation down is hard once it reaches a certain level. Deutsche Bank used data for 50 central banks in developed and emerging markets spanning 100 years to show that once inflation spikes above 8pc, it takes around two years just to drop to 6pc, a level at which it remains for a further three years.

While interest rates in emerging markets tend to be a lot higher than those expected in advanced economies like the UK, US and eurozone, the research suggests that inflation in the US could remain stuck at 4pc for a while.

As Jim Reid at Deutsche highlights: "The current consensus expects us to be back at or even below 3pc just two years after we initially moved above 8pc. This is far from impossible, but it would be around four percentage points beneath the median outcome."

Polls suggest Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives, although the fate of the Senate is much less certain. Back in Cleveland, Baiju Shah at Greater Cleveland Partnership says divided government can actually be good for business. "The irony is it creates a little bit more stability for businesses, because it's very difficult to pass significant changes to policy when you've got division of responsibility between the House, the Senate and the executive branch.

“If we ended up in that situation, we'd get two years in which at least we'll know what we're working with."

A more immediate concern is whether the world's largest economy is headed for recession. With interest rates at 4pc in America and likely to climb further, Krozner says this is "highly likely", adding that unemployment will probably need to rise to 5pc, from the current 3.7pc in order for the economy to cool enough to get inflation back to the Fed's 2pc target.

Krozner says this process is likely to take a while.

"I would say it will take at least until 2024 before we're close to that 2pc target," he predicts. "Inflation has just been so high, so even as it starts to come down, people are going to be saying, my pay rises have been 5pc, but my cost of living has gone up 8pc. So even if inflation comes down to 4pc next year, I still need to make up for that. So I think you're going to still see elevated wage demands for a while yet."

Latest Stories

  • Stanback ready to play for Alouettes against Tiger-Cats in CFL East semifinal

    MONTREAL — William Stanback is ready to carry a full workload. His timing couldn't be better. The Alouettes running back has only been given a limited number of carries since returning from a broken ankle sustained in Week 1. But as Montreal prepares for Sunday's CFL East semifinal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Stanback feels better than he ever has this season and is poised to help the Als earn their first playoff win in eight years. "This was the ultimate plan of me just being back and gett

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters

    PARIS — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end. The Montreal native fell to Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. Auger-Aliassime won 16 matches in a row, including three ATP Tour titles, before the loss in Paris. He beat Rune last Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final for his third consecutive title. Auger-Aliassime struggled to keep up with Rune on Saturday, who relied heavily on his returns to outlast the Canadian. "I saw some statistic

  • Canadian women sacrifice for the cause en route to Rugby World Cup semifinal

    Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th

  • Nelson leads Isles to 4th straight win, 3-1 over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third p

  • Canada's Gushue secures top seed in playoffs at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game

  • Was Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman robbed of a Gold Glove award?

    Toronto Blue Jays' star third baseman Matt Chapman missed out on a fourth Gold Glove award, but did he deserve to win it?

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Stampeders, Lions kick off '22 CFL playoffs in West Division semifinal matchup

    Home field wasn't an advantage this season when the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders squared off. In each of the three regular-season meetings, the road team emerged victorious as B.C. won the season series 2-1. In fact, the road team has won the last seven meetings between these two clubs. The last time Calgary or B.C. beat the other at home was June 29, 2019, when the Stampeders won 36-32 at McMahon Stadium. On Sunday, the Stampeders (12-6) visit the Lions (12-6) in the West Division semifina

  • Which Blue Jays catcher is most likely to be traded this offseason?

    The Blue Jays are loaded at the catcher position. Will this be the winter they trade one of their backstops?

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Scottie Barnes' playmaking, Pascal Siakam's processing shining for Raptors

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder have been impressed by Scottie Barnes' persistence and confidence with the ball while Pascal Siakam is at a level Raptors fans haven't seen before. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Clinching berth early will pay off in the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics

    After barely squeaking into the world championship final as the eighth and last qualifier, Canada's women's gymnastics team knew there was only one way to go from there — up. "All we said was, 'We can't do worse than eight,'" said Denelle Pedrick. "We went in with that mentality, and just wanting to enjoy it." Pedrick, three-time Olympian Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Sydney Turner and Emma Spence went on to win a historic bronze in the team event at the world artistic gymnastics championships o

  • Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Defenceman Josh Morrissey and forward Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a power-play goal and an assist as Winnipeg (7-3-1) improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Jets defenceman Nate Schmidt also scored on the power play while forward Adam Lowry had his second short-handed goal of the season before 13,210 fans at the Canada Life Centre. “Our details have been righ

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.