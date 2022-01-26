Jack Monroe hails inflation-measure shake-up

·4 min read
Jack Monroe
Jack Monroe

Food poverty campaigner and chef Jack Monroe has welcomed changes in the pipeline to how the cost of living is measured.

Ms Monroe had complained that everyday essentials were going up in price by more than the official inflation rate, hitting poorer people hardest.

But she said the official way inflation is calculated failed to reflect this.

On Wednesday, the official statistics body hit back, saying it was already changing how it measured prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) agreed that "one inflation rate doesn't fit all" but said it would soon be publishing a wider variety of cost-of-living metrics.

"We will continue to produce our headline inflation statistics, which are long running and follow international best practice," a spokesperson said.

"[But] we are committed to ensuring that our statistics are relevant and continue to meet user needs. As part of this we are restarting publication of inflation broken down according to how much income you earn."

They added that the agency also had longer-term plans to improve its inflation figures by including data from supermarket checkouts, "which will help us understand people's experience of inflation in a much more detailed way".

'Delighted'

Ms Monroe welcomed news of the ONS's plans.

"Delighted to be able to tell you that the ONS have just announced that they are going to be changing the way they collect and report on the cost of food prices and inflation to take into consideration a wider range of income levels and household circumstances," she said in a tweet.

Earlier, she told the BBC: "People who are buying the 29p pasta, the 17p kidney beans, the 45p bags of rice - those statistics don't exist, so those people aren't represented."

That followed a series of tweets in which she highlighted budget supermarket lines being discontinued.

The ONS told the BBC it had previously reflected how lower, mid and higher income groups were affected differently by rising prices in its statistics.

But during the pandemic, supply chain problems and shortages meant there wasn't enough reliable data to publish those breakdowns, it said.

The statistics body said it was also working on "radical new plans" to change the way price rises are monitored.

"[These will] increase the number of price points dramatically each month from 180,000 to hundreds of millions, using prices sent to us directly from supermarket checkouts," ONS head of inflation statistics Mike Hardie said Iin a blog.

Analysis by Reality Check
Analysis by Reality Check

Jack Monroe is right that a big increase in the price of the cheapest pasta or the cheapest rice in a store may not be being reflected in the official inflation figures.

Here's why: the ONS sends shoppers to stores around the country to check prices. They go to the big supermarkets, as well as discount retailers such as Aldi and Lidl, and corner shops. The use of Aldi and Lidl are particularly important because some of the bigger chains price-check against them.

If the item that the shopper bought the previous month has been discontinued, they will look for a replacement product of a similar quality. So, for example, if Morrisons stopped stocking a particular brand of spaghetti, which the shopper had bought last month, they would try to replace it with a similar product.

"However, if there were a change in quality, for example, from a value brand to premium brand, or from own brand to branded, then we would break the price chain," they told Reality Check, which means that they would buy a different product but not include the change in price in the inflation calculation.

So a shopper looking for the cheapest spaghetti could face a big price increase that would not show up in the statistics.

By using supermarket "scanner" data, that records every purchase, rather than the current method of monitoring the prices of representative products, the ONS hopes to reflect price rises more accurately.

For example, if the current method monitors the price of one tin of branded baked beans, the new method would reflect every purchase of own brand, or budget beans, mid-range products, as well as premium range baked beans.

The ONS said it could not provide more granular detail of how inflation affected specific income groups because information was not available on the precise contents of their shopping baskets at that level.

It added that the process of incorporating the supermarket checkout data into the official statistics would take place over the next year or so.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • EU, G5 countries meet amid turmoil in Mali, Burkina Faso

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Officials from the European Union and five countries of the north African Sahel are meeting Wednesday as the bloc readies to impose sanctions on Mali and as political turmoil roils Burkina Faso. The Europeans are also deeply concerned about the activities of Russian mercenaries in the region. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is holding talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Burkina Faso, which has been under the control of a militar

  • Romania is ready to host increased NATO troops if needed, president says

    Romania is in talks with the United States and France over ways to enhance their troop count in the country and was ready to host an increased NATO military presence, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday it put about 8,500 American troops on heightened alert, awaiting orders to deploy to NATO's eastern flank should Russia invade Ukraine. France has also offered to send more troops if needed.

  • Alicia Keys Partners With Athleta on New Collection

    The launch will coincide with International Women's Day on March 8, and Keys is joining Athleta's grant program as a mentor and adviser.

  • Anxious about math? It could be impacting your finances

    TORONTO — When Jenny Dickson goes grocery shopping, they only buy off-brand foods or items on sale for fear of overestimating how much money they have available in their bank account. “This anxiety around doing math can get so intense that I have a panic attack in the middle of the grocery store or just straight up dissociate,” said Dickson, a 28-year-old librarian in Deep River, Ont., who uses they/them pronouns. Dickson used to live on their own, but moved back in with their parents five years

  • Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

    BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform. William Good, 31, of Somerville, alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.” Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somervi

  • Carter's dream, almost reached: Guinea worm cases drop to 14

    ATLANTA (AP) — Guinea worm infections dropped to just over a dozen worldwide last year, getting closer to fulfilling former President Jimmy Carter's dream of completely eradicating the disease during his lifetime. The Carter Center reported Wednesday that only 14 human cases of Guinea worm disease were reported in all of 2021, the result of years of public health campaigns to improve access to safe drinking water in Africa. People who drink unclean water can ingest parasites that can grow as lon

  • Prada Dresses Chinese Olympics Athletes for Douyin Campaign

    The brand recalibrated its approach to celebrity endorsement in China after receiving backlashes when former brand ambassador Zheng Shuang was caught in a highly publicized child dispute storm.

  • Moment Boris Johnson makes 'despicable fat joke' after calls to resign over Partygate scandal

    Boris Johnson appeared to make fun of the SNP Westminster leader's weight in a jibe about cake during a heated PMQs session.

  • Sundance doc looks at man behind the modern bulletproof vest

    Richard Davis was a bankrupt pizzeria owner when he got the idea for a bulletproof vest in 1969 Michigan. Body armor was nothing new, of course, but Davis had an inkling that he could make something lighter that could be worn, undetected, under clothes. Kevlar, he’d discover, was the answer. And to prove that his invention actually worked, Davis, a former Marine and born showman, went to some extraordinary lengths: He shot himself over 190 times. Somehow, that’s not even the wildest part of his

  • Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers. As part of the drills, mo

  • Van hits Lakeshore home following two-vehicle collision

    A family cat was killed after a cube van crashed into the side of a home in Lakeshore following a two-vehicle collision, according to the homeowner. The owner of the home at the intersection of Essex County Road 46 and Naylor Side Road was not willing to give his name to the CBC but did say that his son had stepped out for a cigarette shortly before the van collided with the house on Monday. He said his son would likely be dead if he hadn't left the room. OPP closed a section of County Road 46 b

  • Bachelor Clayton Takes a Rose Back from 1 Contestant, Confronts 2 Women About Claims of Bullying

    Clayton Echard admitted that his "biggest fear" was that he falls for someone who isn't "here for the right reasons"

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p