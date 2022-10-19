Inflation hits 10.1pc as Truss considers scrapping pensions triple lock - live updates

Inflation in the UK was 10.1pc in September - Bloomberg/Bloomberg

07:47 AM

CBI: More details needed now on energy support package

The rising inflation figure underlined the need for the Government to give more details on its revised energy support package, said the Confederation of British Industry's principal economist Martin Sartorius.

He said: "Inflation returned to its recent 40-year high and is expected to grow further in October as energy bills rise in line with the Government's energy price guarantee.

"While the Chancellor's statement on Monday seems to have restored some fiscal stability, adjustments to the energy price guarantee suggest inflation may yet remain higher for longer.

"The prospect of household energy bills rising sharply again in April 2023 emphasises the need for Government to set out the details of any future targeted support sooner rather than later, in addition to how the country will establish its longer-term energy security."

07:45 AM

Rachel Reeves: 'This is a crisis made in Downing Street'

The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, attacked the 'Tories' lack of grip on an economic crisis of their own making".

"It's clear that the damage has been done. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people," she said.

"The facts speak for themselves: mortgage costs are soaring, borrowing costs are up, living standards down and we are forecast to have the lowest growth in the G7 over the next two years.

"What we need now is to restore financial credibility and a serious plan for growth that puts working people first. That is what Labour will bring."

07:42 AM

ICAEW responds to today’s UK inflation figures

Suren Thiru, Economics Director for Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said:

“The return to double-digit inflation underscores the devastating financial squeeze facing households and businesses. “September’s uptick should be followed by a notable leap in inflation in October as energy bill increases push inflation to around 11%, albeit lower than it would have been without the Energy Price Guarantee. “The Chancellor’s decision to scale back energy support from April 2023 risks fuelling a renewed inflationary spike, which may deepen the recession by further eroding incomes and forcing more aggressive interest rate rises.” “Many firms are facing eye-watering tax rises next April as business rates rise with September’s CPI inflation, aggravating already diminished cashflows. This is particularly acute for those in retail, leisure, and hospitality, whose temporary 50% rates relief expires in the same month.”

07:40 AM

High inflation figures call for further interest rate rises, warns KMPG

“Taming inflation calls for further monetary policy response” says Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK.

“Inflationary pressures are likely to remain elevated, as we are yet to see the full effect of the 18% Sterling depreciation against the US Dollar, the introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee and the effect of the recent hike in oil prices. Looser fiscal policy will add further pressure to the mix. “We still expect inflation to peak in October this year, but this can only be achieved with more aggressive interest rate moves by the Bank of England, which could see base rates rising to at least 4.5% early next year. “Overall inflation rose slightly in September to reach 10.1% as a fall in motor fuel prices was offset by price rises in food and clothing and furniture products.”

07:21 AM

The Chancellor responds to the inflation data

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said:

“I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills. “This government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability and driving long-term growth that will help everyone. “We have acted decisively to protect households and businesses from significant rises in their energy bills this winter, with the government’s energy price guarantee holding down peak inflation.”

07:10 AM

Inflation back to double digits in September

Good morning,

UK inflation has returned to double digits as the latest data from the ONS shows that consumer prices rose by 10.1pc in the year through September. This is a slight increase from August when it was 9.9pc and just above forecasts of 10pc.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5pc in September, which is the same as in August. Food and non-alcoholic drinks were the largest drivers of inflation, rising by 14.5pc - up from 13.1pc in August. This will pile more pressure on households at a time when bills and mortgage costs are already rising rapidly.

This comes as the Government refuses to rule out scrapping the triple lock, which dictates that pensions rise by the highest of inflation, average earnings, or 2.5pc. The September inflation figure is crucial as it is used to determine state pension increases from next April. Abandoning the policy could see pensions fall significantly in real terms for millions of pensioners.

5 things to start your day

1) Netflix bucks inflation crisis as it adds 2m viewers Paid subscribers using the service rose to by 2.4m after six months of decline

2) Unions leaders threaten winter of mass strikes 'to end pay crisis' Rail union boss demands 'uprising' as Bonfire Night strikes are announced

3) Benefit claimant lists to be shared with energy companies under proposal to support vulnerable Tiered pricing mechanism also raised in early talks between Whitehall and industry

4) Green energy tax raid risks giving EU a lead in offshore wind Maintaining UK leadership in renewable energy is not a given – others are snapping at our heels

5) Britain is set for an almighty squeeze worse than 1976 The challenges in the 70s – loss of international competitiveness, terrible industrial relations and rampant inflation – look relatively tame compared to what we face today.

What happened overnight

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with US corporate earnings aiding sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.2pc, but further gains were capped by slight falls in Chinese shares. China's mainland bluechips lost 0.2pc, while Hong Kong's Hang Sang index fell 0.1pc.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4pc, Australia's resources-heavy shares gained 0.4pc and South Korea rebounded 0.5pc.

U.S. S&P 500 futures rose grew 0.8pc and the Nasdaq futures jumped 1.3pc.