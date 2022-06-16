Inflation to hit 11pc this year, Bank of England admits as interest rates rise again

Andrew Bailey - Frank Augstein/ AP

The Bank of England has admitted inflation will hit 11pc this year but resisted calls for a steep increase in interest rates to curb the cost of living crisis in favour of its fifth 0.25-percentage-point rise in a row.

The Monetary Policy Committee revised its peak inflation prediction upwards from 10pc, the eighth time in a year it has been forced to lift the forecast. It means the Bank will overshoot its 2pc target almost six-fold.



Writing to Chancellor Rishi Sunak to explain why price increases will outstrip its target, Bank Governor Andrew Bailey blamed companies for increasing wages and prices, as well as the global factors including the war in Ukraine.



Rates are now the highest level since the financial crisis, while warning the economy is already on the brink of recession.



Threadneedle Street said inflation will top 11pc in October when the energy price cap rises again.

It now expects the economy to shrink by 0.3pc in the second quarter as a whole. It had previously thought the economy would still be growing at this stage, only going into reverse in the final months of the year once energy bills rise again.



Three members of the nine-strong committee voted to raise interest rates further to 1.5pc, fearing inflation is spreading through the economy, with pay starting to chase the cost of living and fast price rises becoming embedded.



But they were outvoted by the other six members, including Mr Bailey and his three deputy governors.



The hawkish minority said interest rates should rise more quickly because of rising pay growth and the combination of strong demand and weak supply in the economy, which all threaten to keep inflation high in the coming years.



That includes the very tight jobs market, with unemployment at the unusually low level of 3.8pc, and employers seeking to hire a record 1.3m more staff, matching the number of unemployed jobseekers in the wider economy.



Getting on top of any wage-price spiral now would help the Bank avoid having to raise rates more abruptly in future, which would threaten to harm the economy even more.



They called for the Bank to “lean strongly against the risks that recent trends in pay growth, firms’ pricing decisions and inflation expectations in the economy more widely would become more firmly embedded”.



“Faster policy tightening now would help to bring inflation back to the target sustainably in the medium term and reduce the risks of a more extended and costly tightening cycle later.”



But the other members, led by Mr Bailey, are worried that the economy is already slowing – which should by itself bring inflation under control in the coming years with only more cautious rate rises.



The series of rate hikes since December have taken the base rate from 0.1pc to 1.25pc in six months, and more hikes are likely to come in future.



The committee as a whole said it “will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures and will if necessary act forcefully in response”.



Paul Dales from Capital Economics, which had predicted a 0.5 percentage point rise, said the Bank is “putting too much weight on the softening economy and not enough on surging inflation”.



Karen Ward, chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said the Bank could have sent a stronger signal that it “hasn’t gone soft on inflation” by raising rates more quickly.



“It’s possible that by acting cautiously today, it may have to deliver more further down the line,” she said.



Mr Sunak’s most recent package of support for families in the face of higher energy bills could add another 0.1 percentage points to inflation, the Bank estimates, with risks it could push up prices even more as much of the cash is going to households which face the most strain, and so are unusually likely to spend the money.



Mr Bailey wrote to the Chancellor to explain why inflation is so far away from the 2pc target.



He said soaring prices “mainly reflects previous large increases in global energy and other tradable goods” but there are also domestic problems in the UK “including the tight labour market and the pricing strategies of firms”.



Shocks including the distortions of the pandemic, which forced chunks of the world economy to close down then reopen in an unpredictable way, and then the invasion of Ukraine have been particularly damaging, he wrote.



It comes at a time of severe turmoil for global central banks which threaten to cause more economic havoc. Mr Bailey’s counterpart in the eurozone, Christine Lagarde, is attempting to raise the European Central Bank’s headline interest rate out of negative territory.



But bond markets, through which governments borrow, are worried that indebted nations such as Italy may struggle once interest rates rise, sending Italian borrowing costs surging relative to those in Germany. It has forced the ECB to look at ways to step into the market, simultaneously holding down borrowing costs for the eurozone’s periphery while raising the headline interest rate.