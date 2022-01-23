Inflation: Four things rising in price and why

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Cream
Skincare products are among the items which have gone up sharply in price

Everyone is braced for financial pain as the cost of living rises this year, particularly with energy bills likely to soar from April.

But it is not just gas that is pushing up prices at their fastest rate for nearly 30 years.

Here are some of the less obvious items which have recorded rapid price rises, and some of the reasons behind the increases.

1. Skincare products

Open the bathroom cabinet and the moisturisers and cleansers you see inside may well have got more expensive recently.

Prices of skincare products typically rose by 9.6% in the 12 weeks to Boxing Day compared with the same period a year earlier, information from data firm Kantar shows.

Prestige brands, in particular, went up in price even though demand fell, according to analysts. Perhaps people were a little less hung up on their Zoom face.

Skincare tells a story typical of the general cost of living squeeze at the moment, in that no one single factor is causing prices to rise.

"The cost of shipping, packaging and raw materials are on the rise and thereby brands have little choice but to increase the price of their products to ensure that their business is sustainable," says Emma Fishwick, from analysts NPD.

She said masks, body creams and eye treatments had recorded some of the biggest price rises towards the end of the year.

Customer behaviour has been changing as a result, she says. Shoppers are increasingly choosing mid-range brands, which can be 60% cheaper than the upmarket options.

"Whilst consumers feel the squeeze, as the cost of living increases, consumers are increasingly turning to these brands as a cheaper alternative," she says.

2. Sunday lunch

Those families who still sit down to eat a traditional roast dinner together are having to be a little more imaginative if they are trying to keep the costs down.

Prices of fresh beef rose by 8.6% from a year earlier, data from the same Kantar survey shows. Fresh lamb prices were up even more steeply, rising by 10% to around £11 per kilogramme.

Lamb
Lamb lovers will have seen prices rise

Potatoes - another Sunday lunch staple - were also highlighted as a factor in pushing up December's official inflation rate (which measures the rising cost of living), by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, food prices in general were key to the rate rising to a level not seen for three decades.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, says that a lid had been kept on grocery prices for some time, especially at Christmas, but it is "inevitable" that increases are to come.

Supermarkets are facing cost pressures of their own from logistics, manufacturing, farming and distribution. Problems such as driver shortages and rising energy prices will add to those pressures.

"Retailers will be having robust discussions with suppliers, but delayed costs have to flow through and be reflected in what consumers pay," he says.

He points out that when shoppers are faced with grocery price rises of more than 3% or 4% a year, they tend to make bigger decisions, such as cutting back, seeking out promotions, or buying cheaper own-label products.

The trouble is, he says, there are price rises "in nearly every category across the supermarket shelves" and the price gap between discount brands and others is narrower than was once the case.

Richard Walker, boss of supermarket chain Iceland, says he has been seeing an "alarming" rise in the use of food banks.

Cost of Living box - header
Cost of Living box - header
Cost of Living box - footer
Cost of Living box - footer

3. Furniture

In the official figures, sofas and the like come under quite a broad category of "furniture and household goods". The ONS points out prices in the sector have been rising steadily since the start of 2021.

That includes furniture, household appliances - including the cost of fitting them, and even garden equipment.

Furniture
Prices of furniture have been highlighted in official statistics

The 7.4% inflation rate of this category in December was the highest since comparable data began in 1989, according to ONS calculations.

Furniture prices are rising for many of the same reasons as skincare products and food. The cost of raw materials - such as wood in this case - as well as transporting them has gone up.

A settee may be considered a luxury item, and one only bought new after saving up the money. A fridge, on the other hand, is a necessity for every family.

What is inflation?

Inflation
Inflation

Inflation is the rate at which prices are rising. If the price of a bottle of milk is £1 and it rises by 5p, then milk inflation is 5%.

You may not notice price rises from month to month. But right now, prices are rising so quickly that the money people earn does not go as far.

4. Used cars

Statisticians at the ONS featured the effect of second-hand car prices on the inflation rate as a whole, and not for the first time.

They say used-car prices grew by 28% during 2021, compared with a 7.3% increase the previous year.

Secondhand cars for sale
Issues in the new and used car market are pushing up prices

The cost of manufacturing new cars has risen and has been made difficult by a global shortage of computer chips, as well as other materials such as copper, aluminium and cobalt.

As a result fewer new vehicles have been rolling off production lines.

That has meant more buyers turning to the used-car market, which has pushed up prices.

Added to that, the ONS says there are concerns in the trade about fewer second-hand cars being made available owing to a dearth of one-year-old cars to sell on. Delays in new car supplies have meant extensions of lease contracts and fewer part exchanges, again affecting used car availability.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Draisaitl's exchange with Oilers reporter captivates, divides hockey world

    Oilers star Leon Draisaitl and beat writer Jim Matheson's "pissy" exchange brought a plethora of perspectives from NHL media, fans and former players.

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne