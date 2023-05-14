Inflation is falling – enjoy it while it lasts

Inflation UK Eurozone US

The economic fallout from the war in Ukraine has hit Europe far harder than the United States. This is an obvious, yet rarely remarked upon fact.

While the US economy will expand by a relatively buoyant 1.6pc this year, on the latest International Monetary Fund estimates, eurozone GDP is set to grow at just half that rate. Germany, the region’s powerhouse, will fall into recession, says the IMF, as will the UK – with both economies set to shrink during 2023.

I’m not a huge fan of IMF estimates, particularly when it comes to Britain. Of the last 28 UK growth forecasts produced by the Washington-based global economic watchdog over recent years, 25 have turned out to be too pessimistic.

But the IMF is surely right to observe that while the US is coping quite well with the fall-out from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western Europe remains for the most part in the economic doldrums.

A major reason is that in this part of the world, despite falls in wholesale energy prices over recent months, households and companies are still shouldering far higher energy costs than in the US. And that seems set to continue.

UK price pressures are about to ease with the Bank of England last week suggesting that headline inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, could now fall from 10.1pc to around 5pc by autumn. But energy price inflation is far from tamed.

On the contrary, ongoing geopolitical tensions, plus “winter weather risk”, means that by early next year, fresh spikes in energy costs could push up inflation anew in Britain and across Western Europe.

In Germany, in particular, with its massive manufacturing sector, high energy prices are acting as a serious drag on growth.

Industrial production was 3.4pc lower in March alone, we learnt last week, the biggest drop in a year and way below pre-pandemic levels. Car-making was down 6.5pc. March also saw a staggering 10.7pc decline in German factory orders, the steepest fall since pandemic lockdown hit in April 2020.

Therefore, while continued high energy prices are aggravating UK inflation, they continue to have a serious impact on output in Germany. It suggests the IMF could be right about a German recession, which would cast a dark economic shadow across the broader eurozone.

In the US meanwhile, low and stable energy prices mean that inflation fell again to 4.9pc in April – far below European levels – with America’s growth set to top the G7 league of advanced industrialised countries during 2023.

The divergence in trans-Atlantic energy prices is astonishing. During 2022, the spot price of gas at Henry Hub in Louisiana averaged $6.45 per million Btu – or British Thermal units. The equivalent average price in Western Europe was $31.22/mn Btu last year – almost five times higher.

This stark price differential reflects the rapid expansion and recent relative stability of America’s swash-buckling shale gas industry. The US produced 975 billion cubic metres of gas in 2022 – 23pc more than Russia and three times more than Iran, the second- and third-largest producers in the world.

As such, US wholesale energy costs have remained largely flat since Putin made his move last February, despite turmoil hitting energy markets elsewhere. Western Europe, previously reliant on Russia for 40pc of its gas, has indeed seen a scramble for energy that sent wholesale prices soaring as countries rushed to secure and store gas supplies.

US industrialists have made good use of the resulting price differential, loading liquified natural gas onto giant ships and sending it east. America’s LNG exports to Europe rocketed 141pc last year, with the UK, France, Spain and the Netherlands accounting for two thirds of all US gas sold abroad.

Until relatively recently, US energy exports were illegal, blocked by legislation rushed in during the oil price shocks of the early 1970s. But over the last few years, and particularly during 2022, as export rules have eased. As a result the US has come from nowhere to overtake Qatar, Russia and Australia and become the world’s largest LNG exporter.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of this war in Ukraine, it has been a major opportunity for America’s LNG industry and the broader US energy complex.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed in Western Europe – not least Germany and Italy, which were both previously heavy users of Russian gas. In both countries, senior politicians are increasingly willing to call for a ceasefire in Ukraine, pointing out the relatively mild European winter of 2022/23 might not be repeated.

The big fear is that, with China emerging from its extended lockdown and grabbing more LNG imports, European wholesale gas prices – sharply down from their spikes last summer and autumn – could rise sharply again in late 2023.

With Germany having just closed its last three nuclear plants – a ludicrous decision, driven by a misunderstanding of the 2011 Fukushima disaster by environmental zealots – European energy paranoia is growing. That’s why calls from Berlin and elsewhere in the European Union for resolution in Ukraine and renewed gas imports from Russia are getting louder.

Energy prices also loom large in the minds of policymakers at the Bank of England. The Monetary Policy Committee increased rates last week by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5pc, the twelfth successive rise, taking borrowing costs to a 15-year high. The Bank also finally reversed its over-gloomy predictions of prolonged recession – and now expects the UK economy to grow both this year and next, albeit by just 0.25pc and 0.75pc respectively.

As the rate decision was announced, Governor Andrew Bailey said UK inflation “will now fall quite sharply” – as we will likely see when the April number is published next Wednesday.

But when I asked MPC members why UK inflation, far from “transitory”, has remained stubbornly high and still well over twice that in the US, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told me that “the vast bulk of this difference is due to energy prices”. And this is what concerns me.

Yes, inflation is coming down and, within a few weeks, financial markets may be predicting that UK interest rates have peaked. But the reality is that gas prices could soon spike again and, if they do, then Britain – as a net importer of electricity – is by no means well placed.

After all, large EU economies – who have, on average, the capacity to store no less than 25pc of their annual gas consumption – are steadily stockpiling gas for next winter. The UK is not because, even with the partial reopening of the undersea “Rough” facility off the Yorkshire coast, we can only store a paltry 1pc of our annual gas requirement.

So while it is EU politicians who are calling out the continent’s ongoing energy vulnerability, Britain is more vulnerable than most.

