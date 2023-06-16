Inflation is easing but prices won't return to pre-crisis levels, says Tesco chief

Food items are pictured loaded into a shopping trolley inside a Tesco supermarket store

The chief executive of Tesco has said inflation in the supermarket aisles is finally slowing but warned shoppers not to expect prices to return to where they were two years ago.

Ken Murphy, the boss of Britain’s biggest supermarket, said there were “encouraging early signs” that price rises were starting to moderate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tesco recently cut the price of everyday items such as broccoli and bread by as much as 16pc and Mr Murphy said these changes were a “good indicator that we are hopefully going to start to see prices continue to moderate through the rest of the year”.

The cost of other staples including milk and pasta have been cut at Tesco in recent months, after wholesale prices started to come down.

However, shoppers are still paying significantly higher prices than they were this time last year. A pint of milk currently costs 90p in its stores, compared to 65p last year, according to figures from Trolley.co.uk.

Tesco boss Ken Murphy said that wage inflation was likely here to stay - PARSONS MEDIA/Reuters

Not all wholesale costs are falling and Tesco warned that the price of potatoes, coffee and rice was still liable to inflation given volatile global crops.

Even if the current bout of inflation fully abates, Mr Murphy said it was unlikely that shop prices would “return to where they were” before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Wages have shot up across the economy, which makes it harder to reduce prices even if raw material costs fall. Tesco has put up its wages for warehouse workers from a minimum of £9.30 an hour at the start of 2021 to a minimum of £11.02 per hour today.

Mr Murphy said: “Wage inflation is here to stay... Nobody is going to be reducing people’s wages so that’s something that is in the system and will stay in the system.”

The retailing chief pushed back against allegations that supermarkets were keeping prices higher than needed in order to feather their profits.

The Liberal Democrats earlier this year called for an investigation into profiteering in the supermarket sector while Bank Governor Andrew Bailey has suggested that steeper prices were being driven by food producers “rebuilding” their profits. Mr Murphy defended Tesco’s record, pointing to the supermarket’s falling profit margin as evidence that it was absorbing some higher costs.

He said: “The facts speak for themselves. We saw strong sales growth last year of over 6pc and we saved nearly £600m in our operating costs and yet our operating profit fell by 7pc”.

Mr Murphy said he thought the Bank of England was being unfair to the industry by questioning why food prices were not coming down quicker. He said: “There’s lots of different factors affecting food inflation, which makes it tougher and a bit less predictable in terms of when [prices will] come down and by how much.”

The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that Downing Street had been considering a price cap on supermarket essentials to help households deal with the cost of living crisis. The plan has since been dropped but the Government remains under pressure to find alternative ways to bring costs down.

Mr Murphy urged ministers to look at easing regulation. He highlighted Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework, which he said “while very welcome in terms of bringing a resolution to Northern Ireland has also meant significantly increased cost to serve”.

Story continues

Under current plans being discussed, supermarkets face having to label food as “not for EU” in four different ways, adding to extra costs.

Mr Murphy said: “We’d welcome working with the Government on finding a way to minimise the cost and therefore the impact on the consumer.”

Shares in Tesco fell 3.1p to 261.4p on the update, in which Tesco also announced a 8.2pc rise in sales in the 13 weeks to May 27.