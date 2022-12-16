Inflation dampens otherwise bright small biz holiday season

·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — The free-wheeling holiday shopper of 2021, happy to spend money to relieve some pent-up pandemic demand, has given way to a more practical consumer this year, many small business owners say.

The reason: inflation.

Stephanie Sala felt last year had a YOLO, or “you only live once,” feel to it. People were splurging -- spending $250 on a giant stuffed avocado, for example — at her eight Five Little Monkeys toy stores around the Bay Area in California. This year, the purchases are more low-key: Legos, Pokemon and anything mushroom-related are popular toys.

Sala says Five Little Monkeys probably won’t reach the same level of sales as last December but believes “we’ll still be well ahead of 2019.” That’s crucial for her because the last seven days leading up to Christmas account for 10% of annual sales.

In some ways, the bustling holiday shopping season feels like a return to pre-pandemic days: More people are out and about, shopping in groups and buying for themselves as well as gifts for friends and family. And there’s plenty of merchandise to select from because the supply chain snags that plagued last Christmas have largely subsided.

But small retailers say this year is still far from “normal” because decades-high inflation is forcing them to raise prices and making shoppers rein in the uninhibited spending seen in 2021 when they were flush with pandemic aid or gains from the stock market. Fifty-seven percent of U.S. adults say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40% one year ago, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The season did get off to a relatively strong start. Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of payments including cash and credit card, said that overall sales on Black Friday rose 12% from the year-ago, although that isn’t adjusted for inflation. Sensormatic Solutions, which tracks store traffic, said the number of shoppers was up 2.9% on Black Friday compared with a year ago.

“This year is much more ‘ordinary,’ which means pulling out all the stops to make sales goals,” said Nathan Waldon, who owns Nathan & Co., two gift shops in Oakland, California.

Higher costs are having an effect. The wholesale prices for the Paddywax candles Waldon sells have increased 20% to 40% across the line. He’s charging $34 for candles he sold for $28 a year ago. The price increases “slow the rate of sale and it also cuts into our margins,” he said.

Waldon makes up about one-third of his annual revenue during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. He says it will be hard to beat last year’s holiday sales numbers, when shoppers came out in droves early to secure must-have items and splurged due to demand that built up during the pandemic.

“I feel like a little hamster on a treadmill,” he said. “We’re definitely chasing after those numbers.”

Waldon is not alone. According to a survey from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, 52% of small businesses say their profitability this holiday season is not meeting expectations compared to last year. Smaller companies can't offer the discounts that bigger chains do. Eighty four percent of small businesses said they think bigger retailers have a competitive advantage due to their ability to better withstand inflationary pressures and offer lower prices.

“They feel like they’re being squeezed by higher costs for labor and inventory and the cumulative impact is making it much more difficult to make a profit, despite the fact that 79% said they have raised prices compared to last year,” said Joe Wall, National Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices.

Inflation is also a factor in decisions made by shoppers at Society Boutiques shops owned by Tanya Noegel outside of Atlanta and in Columbus, Wisconsin. At her four boutiques, which sell women’s clothing and accessories, she had a record number of holiday shoppers during the Black Friday weekend, including regular customers she hadn’t seen during the pandemic. But habits have changed as shoppers worry about inflation and the possibility of recession.

“Customers tell us they want to purchase multiple items, as they’ve done in the past, but are purposefully making smaller purchases and looking for discounts and promotions when making those purchases,” Noegel said.

Sweaters, puffer vests and blouses are popular items so far this year. Wholesale apparel prices are up 5% and she’s had to increase wages company-wide by almost 30% in order to retain and hire staff.

“That to me, as a small business, is a big number,” she said. “My profit margins are down from last year and my payroll costs are much higher.”

Still, she’s happy how things are going so far this holiday season all things considered.

“All in all, we’re very pleased with our numbers this year and we’re expecting good things throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season,” she said.

Some small businesses are benefiting from changes they made to try to stay afloat during the pandemic. They’ve expanded their online business, become more efficient and found other ways to bring in money.

During the pandemic Peter Makin, owner of Brilliant Books bookstore in Traverse City, Michigan, created or expanded other revenue streams such as a book subscription service, holiday-themed boxes of books, and providing book fairs for local schools. Meanwhile, print book unit sales jumped 8% in 2020 and 9% in 2021, according to NPD Bookscan.

That’s helped him contend with higher book prices – which are set by publishing houses, not bookstores. Paperbacks have gone from $15 to $18 or more, and hardcovers have gone from $25 to as much as $40.

“Expenses have increased just as much as business has increased the last two years,” he said.

His Black Friday foot traffic was higher than last year, but individual shoppers spent slightly less.

“It makes us fairly level. I think the reason spending is slightly less is the economy -- people don’t feel they’ve got as much money,” he said.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy

    TOKYO (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly to its west and north, Japan “faces the severest and most complicated national security environment since the end of the war,” the strateg

  • Can Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Improve Its Returns?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Dec 16 PM

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period

    WINNIPEG — Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory. “To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. “It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net. “Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is