Food prices rise 15pc despite supermarket cuts – latest updates

Supermarkets are cutting prices but overall inflation remains high - AFP

The price of food increased by almost 15pc compared to last year, although falling milk and egg prices show signs that the cost of weekly shop may be beginning to ease.

Food and drink inflation rose by 14.8pc in the year to July, according to official figures, down from an increase of 17.3pc in June.

The peak of food price rises came in March, when they reached 19.2pc, the highest in 45 years.

The data on basket prices came as inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) rose by 6.8pc in the year to July.

However, this is down from 7.9pc in June and represents the lowest rate since February 2022, at the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Office for National Statistics said the price of some staple goods had begun to fall between June and July.

Whole milk prices fell by 5.8pc while low-fat milk fell by 3.2pc month over month, according to a measure of inflation that includes housing costs.

Cheese and eggs also saw price drops, although all remain up on last year. A brewing price war between supermarkets has seen some prices start to come down.

However, more than half of adults said they were buying less food to save money, according to an official survey.

09:16 AM BST

Salaries finally going up faster than prices

Wages are finally starting to rise more quickly than the cost of buying stuff, easing pressure on consumers’ pockets.

Pay packets increased by around 7.8pc in the three months to June before bonuses, or 8.2pc for total pay. This compares to today’s inflation figures, which showed the consumer price index rising by 6.8pc.

Still, mortgage costs will almost certainly continue to rise further, meaning the full pain of the latest price rises is yet to come into effect.

Nicholas Hyett, investment manager at Wealth Club, says:

Put falling inflation together with strong wage growth, and, for the first time in a long-time, salaries are going up faster than prices. The most recent set of GDP numbers saw economic growth beating expectations too, and you’d be forgiven for thinking the economic crunch is over. But unfortunately the fall in headline inflation has been driven by lower energy and food prices – very welcome, but outside the Bank of England’s control. Core inflation, which covers inflation generated within the UK economy remains unchanged month-on-month and at 6.9c is still way above the Bank’s 2pc target. Further interest rate rises shouldn’t be ruled out. Past interest rate rises haven’t had their full effect on the economy yet either. The average interest rate people are paying on mortgages is 2.92pc. But the cost of the average 2-year tracker sits at 6.18pc. That means most people haven’t yet felt the interest rate squeeze in full, and it’s only when historic fixed rates roll off that we’ll really know the full extent of the economic pain rate rises have inflicted.

08:49 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens flat

The blue chip index was unmoved and opened at 7,389.

08:27 AM BST

Food price inflation remains high at 14.9pc

Half of British adults say they are buying less food when they go out shopping, according to the latest polling by the ONS, as the cost of food increased by around 14.9pc.

The rate of price rises in food and non-alcoholic drinks dipped slightly from 17.4pc in June 2023 and is down from its peak of 19.2pc in March, which was the highest in over 45 years.

However, the price of a pint of milk fell between June and July, as did milk, cheese and eggs. Low-fat fell by 3.2pc, whole milk by 5.8pc, however the prices are still up sharply compared to the same time last year.

Shopping list: how your basket compares to last year

Semi skimmed milk, 2 pints, £1.25, up 11pc

Large white unsliced bread, 750-800g, £1.56, up 11pc

Butter 250g, £2.23, up 6pc

Olive oil, 500ml-1litre, £6.39, up 42pc

Instant coffee 90-100g, £3.17, flat 0pc

Cheddar cheese per kg, £9.49, up 23pc

Bananas per kg, £1.15, up 22pc

Pork sausages per kg, £6.89, up 19pc

Canned tuna 130-200g, £1.08, up 9pc

Baked beans 400-425g, £1.06, up 24pc

08:00 AM BST

Smart money: bake a cake and skip the lasagne

The Telegraph economics team’s money saving tip this morning: put on your baking gloves and stop buying pasta.

The cost of food is continuing to rise, up 14.8pc in the year to July, however this is down from 17.3pc in June and comes as a supermarket price war heats up on essential goods, Szu Ping Chan notes:

Dairy prices have been the first to fall, while all of Britain’s major grocery chains announcing price cuts of staples in recent weeks. Asda will on Friday cut the prices of 226 own label products by an average of 9pc, while Sainsbury’s said it is investing £15m to cut the price of its own brand items such as rice, cornflakes and runny honey. ONS figures show whole milk prices rose 3.1pc in the year to July, while butter prices rose 2.2pc, compared with rises of 28.1pc and 27.1pc a year ago. Matthew Corder, the ONS’s deputy director of prices, said: “Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.” However, the price of other essentials keeps soaring. Pasta prices rose 23.1pc on a year earlier, while olive oil prices are up by more than 40pc. Russia’s recent decision to withdraw from a key Black Sea grain deal could put further upward pressure on food prices, according to economists.

07:53 AM BST

Fears interest rates will rise to 6pc this year

All bets remain on further interest rate increases by the Bank of England after today’s inflation figures did little to dispel calls for Threadneedle Street to get rising prices under control.

Money markets this morning are continuing to bet that the base rate will rise at least 25 basis points in September, before climbing as high as 6pc by the end of the year.

The implied rate, effectively a measure of how likely it is the central bank will raise rates, is now around 5.9pc after yesterday’s wage increase numbers came in.

Responding to today’s CPI numbers, Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

While a drop in inflation provides some comfort, today’s figures show less of a drop in inflation than hoped for, and will renew fears of a wage-price spiral, and of yet more base rate hikes in future. The worry now is that rising wages ignite a fresh wave of inflation in September, which will threaten the momentum from June’s GDP growth. The cost of doing business crisis still has a grip on the small business community, as prices for many key inputs, from energy to components and raw materials, remain far above where they were a year ago.

07:42 AM BST

Crucial inflation measure remains high

There are still worrying signs of strong underlying price growth in the British economy, keeping up pressure on the Bank of England to get inflation back down to its 2pc target, The Telegraph’s deputy economics editor Tim Wallace writes.

Core inflation, which strips out energy and food, which are often imported, held steady at 6.9pc, potentially increasing the chance of more interest rate increases. Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said another interest rate rise is on the way as a result, though he predicts the Bank of England’s nine monetary policymakers will be split on the decision. “Although these figures provide reassurance that the inflation tide has turned, this latest drop owes more to lower energy bills, following the reduction in Ofgem’s energy price cap, than to a broader easing of price pressures,” he said. “Though another interest rate rise in September looks inescapable, this drop in inflation may drive a more notable voting split in the Monetary Policy Committee next month, particularly as worries over the UK economy grow.”

Annual inflation slowed again in July 2023.



▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 6.4% in the 12 months to July 2023, down from 7.3% in June

▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 6.8%, down from 7.9% in June



07:35 AM BST

'Working people are worse off', says Labour

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves responds to this morning’s inflation print:

Inflation in Britain remains high and higher than many other major economies. After 13 years of economic chaos and incompetence under the Conservatives, working people are worse off - with higher energy bills and prices in the shops. Labour’s plan to build a strong economy will make working people better off by boosting growth, improving living standards and cutting household bills.

07:30 AM BST

'Stick to the plan': says Jeremy Hunt in battle against inflation

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

The decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now stands at its lowest level since February last year. But while price rises are slowing, we’re not at the finish line. We must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2 per cent target as soon as possible.

07:30 AM BST

Inflation falls to 6.8pc for July

Price rises decelerated in July as energy bills dropped, easing pressure on consumers as wages finally start to rise faster than prices, our economics editor Szu Ping Chan writes:

The consumer prices index (CPI), a measure of price increases, rose by 6.8pc in the year to July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is a drop from 7.9pc in June and represents the lowest rate since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Economists had expected a slightly steeper fall in the headline rate to 6.7pc. However, it was in line with the Bank of England’s prediction of 6.8pc, although inflation remains well above its 2pc target. However, there were signs that underlying inflation remains stubbornly high. Core inflation, which strips out volatile price movements in food and energy, remained at 6.9pc in July, against expectations for a slight fall to 6.8pc. Services inflation, which is being watched closely by the Bank, also rose 7.4pc, up from 7.2pc in June. Both suggest policymakers will be forced to keep raising interest rates from their current level of 5.25pc to try to keep a lid on inflation. Food prices also continued to rise sharply, at 14.8pc. However, this is down from 17.3pc in June and comes as a supermarket price war heats up on essential goods. Matthew Corder, the ONS’s deputy director of prices, said: “Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.” Changes in the energy price cap from July 1 saw average annual gas and electricity bills fall from £2,500 to £2,074, which was the biggest downward driver of inflation last month. The figures were released a day after data showed wages are growing at the fastest pace since records began. Total pay grew by 8.2pc in the three months to June compared with a year earlier, according to the ONS, while regular pay rose 7.8pc. Pay growth is on course to stay strong as price rises cool, suggesting workers are seeing real pay growth for the first time in 18 months. However, economists said it will also encourage the Bank of England to raise interest rates above their current 5.25pc level for a fifteenth straight time in September. The retail prices index (RPI), which is no longer an official statistic but is used to calculate increases in a range of consumer bills, increased by 9pc in the year to July. Rail fares usually rise in January in line with July’s RPI. However, the Department for Transport has already said regulated fares will not increase as much as the July figure in 2023. However, ministers have not confirmed how much the new cap will rise by.

07:06 AM BST

Good morning

