Inflation bloating budget of YWCA Regina's new Centre for Women and Families

YWCA Regina's new Centre for Women and Families is currently under construction at former Victoria School site in Regina south of 12th Avenue, between Rae Street and Retallack Street. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC - image credit)

Despite construction being underway, YWCA Regina isn't quite done fundraising for its new facility.

The organization's new Centre for Women and Families is being built at the former Victoria School site between Rae Street and Retallack Street, just south of 12th Avenue.

YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said Monday the price tag is now pegged at $63 million, with inflation accounting for roughly $18 million.

"In March last year we had covered everything we needed and now we're needing to go back to ask to cover those costs," Coomber-Bendtsen said.

The 85,000-square-foot facility will operate with a trauma-informed approach and provide crisis and preventative support for women and children experiencing homelessness and violent situations.

On Monday, Conexus Credit Union announced a $1-million contribution to a new outreach centre, located inside the building.

"We believe that mothers are the centre of the family and if the mothers can't feel financially stable or supported, it's hard to keep the family going," said Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union.

"By supporting mom, we can support her and her ability to raise her family and be part of our community."

The Conexus Community Outreach Centre will act as a touch point for people to access services not just from the YWCA, but also from other community partners.

Coomber-Bendtsen said YWCA Regina currently serves more than 10,000 women and families a year, and she expects that number will double in the new centre, which will replace the current building on McIntrye Street.

"The rising costs of living has meant people that were on the margins have now gone into that cycle of poverty," she said, noting an increase in families accessing services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, the organization announced a $33.9-million contribution from the Government of Canada through the Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a $1-million investment from the Saskatchewan government and a $2-million gift of land from the City of Regina.



Including Conexus's $1-million commitment Monday, YWCA Regina has raised $13 million through its community campaign. The organization is now working to raise another $7 million from the community.



As for further inflationary concerns, Coomber-Bendtsen said YWCA Regina has been putting work out to tender during the budget process.

"I've been told they are doing piling work right now," she said. "So as the construction starts, those numbers have become more solidified and we're less likely to see an increase."

The new centre will offer 108 housing units and shelter beds, and also feature multi-purpose community spaces, access to drop-in supports and essential needs, communal kitchens, and indoor and outdoor play areas.

It will include a healing and ceremony lodge, stewarded by Indigenous community members to provide cultural connections and Indigenous ways of knowing.

The Centre for Women and Families is expected to open in fall 2024.