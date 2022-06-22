Inflation at new 40 year high of 9.1% - economy on ‘knife edge’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Bank’s Governor Andrew Bailey that fiscal policy must remain ‘responsible’ and not ‘exacerbate’ inflation (PA) (PA Wire)

The UK economy is on a “knife edge” as inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high business groups warned today.

Inflation is at the highest level since March 1982, rising to 9.1% in May, official figures showed.

That puts fresh pressure on the Bank of England to keep shoving up interest rates and on employers to provide new pay deals for workers.

The Office National Statistics said food, energy and petrol costs are still rising.

Inflation rose from 9% a year in April to 9.1% in May.

Economists say it will go to 10% or perhaps 11% before it begins to fall.

David Bharier at the British Chambers of Commerce said: â¯â¯

“The further increase in Consumer Prices Index inflation to 9.1% underscores the severe pressure that businesses and households are under. Inflation is set to continue upwards, with a further rise in the energy price cap yet to come, leaving businesses with mounting economic uncertainty, alongside labour shortages. One immediate measure to reduce the pressure on firms would be to cut VAT on business energy bills to 5%.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“I know that people are worried about the rising cost of living, which is why we have taken targeted action to help families, getting £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable households. We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices – we can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy which doesn’t add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth."

Lord Stuart Rose, the former M&S boss, told the BBC: “I’m of the generation that remembers what it was like last time. And once [inflation] gets hold, it’s quite pernicious. And it takes a long time to eradicate... We’re in danger of being in a place that it’s very difficult to extricate ourselves from.”

Rachel Reeves MP, Labour’s Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“Today’s rising inflation is another milestone for people watching wages, growth and living standards continue to plummet.

“Though rapid inflation is pushing family finances to the brink, the low wage spiral faced by many in Britain isn’t new.

“Over the last decade, Tory mismanagement of our economy has meant living standards and real wages have failed to grow.”