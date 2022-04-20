Inflatable Toys Market Size Worth US$ 2,577.43 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Corrugated Boards Market was valued at US$ 1,975.13 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach US$ 2,577.43 Mn by 2028.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Inflatable Toys Market to Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by End Use, Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography," The rising development of nontoxic and sustainable inflatable toys can open significant growth opportunities in the inflatable toys market over the coming years. These items are compact and simple to store. In addition, they are not difficult to introduce in more modest spaces, making them reasonable for private applications. Inflatable toys are delicate, versatile, and fun. Consequently, they are protected and liked by most of the guardians of their youngsters. The rising interest for different imaginative toys is projected to drive the inflatable toys market over the conjecture time frame.

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 1,975.13 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 2,577.43 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

148

No. Tables

86

No. of Charts & Figures

81

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

End Use, Type, and Distribution Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Inflatable Toys Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the inflatable toys market include Intex Recreation Corp.; Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.; Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd; LIttle Tikes; General Inflatables; Joyin; Omega Inflatables Factory; HearthSong; Waddle & Friends, Inc.; and Jet Creations Inc. These companies are making significant investments in research and development to launch innovative products that help in catering to specific consumer requirements. High R&D expenditure provides a competitive edge to these players over other companies operating in the market. Further, these companies are also focusing on enhancing product quality to ensure children's safety and cater to the emerging consumer trends in the market.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028367/


Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the inflatable toys market during the forecast period. The toy industry makes a significant contribution to the economies of various Asia Pacific countries. China is one of the leading exporters of toys. According to the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, the retail sales of toys across China accounted for Yuan 77.97 billion (US$ 12.25 billion) in 2020. The demand for inflatable toys is also increasing in countries such as India, China, and Japan, owing to the rising middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, surging expenditure on home-entertainment products for children, and growing preference for toys that cause no injuries to the children. The increasing sales of inflatable toys and expanding size of toys industry across Asia Pacific is propelling the growth of the inflatable toys market.

Development of Sustainable and Nontoxic Inflatable Toys to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Inflatable toys are often made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is a harmful plastic. PVC causes potential harm to the environment and human health as it contains toxic compounds and carcinogens such as lead, phenol, and phthalates. Parents are highly concerned regarding the health implications of PVC on their children. As the awareness regarding the harmful impacts of plastic is growing, people are shifting toward sustainable plastic alternatives. The manufacturers of inflatable toys are also developing products that meet consumers' sustainability concerns and help minimize their carbon footprints. They are using materials other than PVC that have a low environmental impact and are not harmful to the children's health. For instance, DIPP, an Australia-based manufacturer of inflatable pools, developed a product (inflatable pool) using thermoplastic polyurethane, which is a sustainable alternative to PVC. Such developments are projected to provide potential opportunities in the inflatable toys market over the forecast period.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028367/


Inflatable Toys Market: Segmental Overview

By end use, the inflatable toys market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment held a larger market share in 2020 and is projected to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The inflatable toys designed for residential use are light in weight and provide kids with a wide range of entertainment applications. Since these inflatable toys are easy to transport and store when deflated, they are gaining popularity among parents. These are the most popular toys brought by parents on vacations at outdoor places. Inflatable animals, balls, chairs, pools, bouncers, and tents are some of the different types of residential inflatable toys. Inflatable toys such as inflatable pools and slides can be installed in small to medium spaces, making them highly suitable for residential spaces. The rising demand for inflatable toys for home entertainment for children is driving the residential segment.

By type, the inflatable toys market is segmented into inflatable pools, inflatable animals, inflatable balls, and others. The inflatable animal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Inflatable animals are significantly preferred inflatable toys by kids. The products included in this segment are animal-shaped inflatable floats, bouncy hoppers, and sand-filled inflatable animal toys, among others. The inflatable animals look realistic and cartoonish in appearance, which attracts children. With their brilliant colors and welcoming demeanor, inflatable animals can entice children. These animal toys are generally used for creating awareness and emotional connection between kids and animals.

Based on distribution channel, the inflatable toys market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share of the inflatable toys market in 2020. Specialty stores are retail chains that sell a particular product category. They have a large variety of products from different brands. Specialty stores for inflatable toys include toy shops, gift shops, and multi-brand outlets. These stores have a staff of trained personnel that help consumers in choosing the right product. Moreover, these stores also provide playing platforms where children can play with different products. The rising popularity of specialty stores for buying inflatable toys is driving the segment.


Connect with Our Research Analyst on : https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00028367/


Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Inflatable Toys Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods industry was one of the major areas suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks and shutdowns of production plants. During the initial phases of the pandemic, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and a slump in future sales of their products. However, as the children stayed at home due to the shutdown of schools and lockdowns, the demand for inflatable toys increased across the globe. The demand and sales of the toys remained significant even during the lockdowns as consumers had access to the products through online retail platforms. Further, with emerging online shopping trends among consumers in the regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the inflatable toys market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming few years.

The development of sustainable and nontoxic inflatable toys can provide potential growth opportunities for the inflatable toys market in the coming years.

Based on the end-use, the residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share due increasing preference among the parents for lightweight inflatable toys for kids. Also, the product is cost-effective and provides a safe environment for kids while playing which attracts the demand from parents.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028367/


North America accounted for the largest share of the global inflatable toys market due to the product's widespread acceptability across the region, particularly for outdoor recreational activities. Also, parents in these regions largely spend on entertainment products such as inflatable slides, pools, playhouses, and inflatable animals for their kids.

Based on type, an inflatable animal is the fastest-growing segment. The inflatable animals look realistic and cartoonish in appearance, which attracts children. The rising popularity of inflatable toys among children and the increasing demand for inflatable toys in preschools and kindergartens are some of the key driving factors for the inflatable toys market.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on type, the market is segmented into inflatable pools, inflatable animals, inflatable balls, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the inflatable toys market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).


Browse Related Latest Reports:

Dog and Puppy Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Balls and Fetch Toys, Chew Toys, Rope and Tug Toys, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Pet Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Plush Toys, Balls, Chew Toys, Squeaky Toys, Others); Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Others); Distribution Channel (SuperMarkets and HyperMarkets, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Remote-Controlled Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Cars and Trucks, Dolls and Robots, Flying Toys, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Connected Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Interacting Device (Smartphone-Connected Toys, APP-Connected Drones, Console-Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys); Age Group (2-5 Years, 6-8 Years, 9-12 Years, Teenagers) and Geography

Cognitive Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Building Blocks, Puzzles and Board Games, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Sex Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal, Silicone, Plastic, Glass, and Others); Gender (Male, and Female); Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Geography

Retail Digital Transformation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mode of Access (Mobile Apps, Websites); Product Type (Consumer Electronics and Appliances, Apparel and Footwear Media, Toys and Games, Food Grocery and Beverages, Furniture and Home Improvement, Beauty and Personal Care, Others) and Geography


About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.


Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/inflatable-toys-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • The good, bad and ugly from Raptors' loss to 76ers

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss Toronto’s rebounding woes, injury issues, and Scottie Barnes as the Raptors lost Game 1 of their best-of-seven series to the 76ers.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains