Inflatable Party Magic Expand Water Slide Rentals In 2022 for Dallas / Fort Worth Area

Set to help party hosts make a bigger splash this year in the Dallas marketplace.

Dallas, TX , Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic is set to expand its Water Slide Rentals offerings in 2022 to add an extra dollop of fun to people’s parties this year.

Water slides are a fun way to set the mood for any kind of party as they are thrilling, exciting, and bring out the kids in all guests. They are quite popular for kiddie parties, family gatherings, church as well as community events, and business dos. Party hosts in Cleburne TX and other surrounding areas have come to trust Inflatable Party Magic as the resource to help make a big splash with fun events that will be remembered for a long time.

Inflatable Party Magic has close to two decades of experience in the field and is renowned for its top-quality Party Rentals that tick the right boxes for hosts with their specific needs. Right from its inception, the company has focused on the quality as well as safety of its inflatables and other supplies. That’s the reason they are frequently safety-checked and the inventory is replaced every 3-4 years for the benefit of customers.

Along with state-of-the-art supplies, the company is also known for its friendly and thoughtful service that is a hit with clients in the area. Inflatable Party Magic has an experienced team of professionals that is well trained to handle any installation task without causing inconvenience to party hosts. They are also friendly and carry out the task at hand with a smile, creating a welcoming environment for customers.

The company has also become the go-to party supplies resource in Burleson Texas and other neighboring areas because it has a comprehensive collection of options for its customers. They can simply go through varied options including water slides, obstacle courses, dry combos, interactive games, extreme attractions, trackless trains, tent rentals, dunk tanks, carnival games, as well as tables and chairs, and more.

Inflatable Party Magic is also known for its Bounce House Rentals that are suited to clients’ needs and budgets too. And now with a new inventory of water slides, it is set to bring more fun to parties in the area. Some of the cool options in its already expansive water slides collection include:

  • Tropical obstacle course for wet use rents at $565.00 while Rainforest obstacle course for wet use is available for $655.00.

  • 24 feet twin-turbo waterslide is priced at just $710.00.

  • 24 feet rocket water slide can be rented for $620.00.

  • 20 feet caustic drop extreme water slide rental is available for $420.00.

Inflatable Party Magic has many other exciting options in its collection, which is set to grow in 2022 with the new inventory that spells top quality at competitive rates.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic TX is a party rental company offering services in Cleburne, Arlington, Alvarado, Fort Worth, Burleson, and other DFW areas in Texas. They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their own package with a range of, rock climbing walls, photo booths, and more.

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic TX

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne TX 760033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal