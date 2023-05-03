InflaRx N.V.'s (NASDAQ:IFRX) Profit Outlook

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The US$275m market-cap company announced a latest loss of €29m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on InflaRx's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

InflaRx is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €37m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for InflaRx given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that InflaRx has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

