InflaRx Announces Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Other Investor Events

Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13 th



Corporate presentation for H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference available online starting January 10 th

Company to host virtual R&D Event on vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa on February 3rd



JENA, Germany, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced its participation at several investor events.

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx, will give a corporate presentation on Thursday, January 13th at 11:15 am EST (5:15 pm CET) followed by a 20-minute Q&A. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be provided on the InflaRx website in the Investors - Events & Presentations section.

H.C. Wainwright virtual BioConnect Conference: A corporate presentation will be available on demand starting Monday, January 10th at 7:00 am EST (1:00 pm CET). A link to the presentation will be available on the InflaRx website in the Investors - Events & Presentations section.

Virtual R&D Event: InflaRx will host a virtual R&D event on Thursday, February 3rd at 8:30 am EST (2:30 pm CET). The event will provide insight on the development of vilobelimab in Hidradenitis Suppurativa, including details on the study design and novel endpoint for the Phase III trial in this indication. In addition to Company management, Christopher Sayed, MD, Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, will be presenting. To participate in the conference call, participants may pre-register here and will receive a dedicated link and dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary technology to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com.

