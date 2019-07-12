Infiniti returns to BTCC with Laser Tools Racing

The team has bought two NGTC-specification Infiniti Q50s from the Support Our Paras Racing squad, which ran the saloon-shaped cars in the BTCC in 2015.

While the plan was to rework the cars for 2020, engineers have spotted some inherent advantages in the rear-wheel-drive chassis and want to make the swap as soon as possible.

The cars were last run in 2015 with original GPRM parts. The BTCC has since switched to RML-supplied kit, and the revamped Infiniti will be complete with all the latest parts.

Driver will sample the car for the first time in the upcoming Snetterton tyre test on July 16-17, before racing at the Norfolk track on August 4.

Team principal Bob Moffat said: “In the BTCC 2019, things have changed; newly developed cars are clearly demonstrating their superiority, and we really feel that the Mercedes has reached the pinnacle of its development.

"It’s been a great car, indeed a multi-race winner for Aiden, but to go forward we need change.

“Therefore at Oulton Park we made the decision to accelerate our Infiniti programme and debut the car at Snetterton. It is a big ask I admit, but the experienced Laser Tools Racing team have pulled out all the stops and Aiden’s new car is ready to race.

“Make no mistake, there’s still some way to go, but I’m so proud of what we have achieved so far. We will be on a steep learning curve for the remaining races on the 2019 BTCC calendar, but we genuinely feel that we are onto a winner with this new car, and it will only improve with further development over the remaining 2019 season.”

Moffat lies 18th in the 2019 BTCC standings and has a best finish of fourth place in the opening race of the year at Brands Hatch in August.

Aiden Moffat, Laser Tools Racing Mercedes A-Class

Aiden Moffat, Laser Tools Racing Mercedes A-Class JEP / LAT Images

